Gunning for Gunner

Whether it’s being selected for promotion, fleet level Sailors of the Year, or selection for commission as an officer, Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy’s (CVN 79) Sailors are consistently setting the bar high.



For Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Merrissa Robinson, becoming an officer has been a goal from day one. Robinson, a native of Rigeway, Colorado, was selected to commission as an Ensign in the U.S. Navy through the limited duty officer (LDO) in-service procurement selection board program.



“I knew I wanted to become an LDO or a Warrant Officer at my first command,” said Robinson. “Warrant Officer David Mears was a mentor of mine. He was an awesome Sailor and an awesome mentor. I’ve spent my career looking up to him and pushing myself to achieve what he has.”



After her initial training, Robinson reported to her first command, Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 83. While attached to VFA 83, Robinson set the standard for the other Aviation Ordnanceman, earning Junior Sailor of the Year, achieving her enlisted aviation warfare specialist qualification, and serving as assistant leading petty officer (ALPO), all while completing a deployment in support of Operation Enduring Freedom aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75).



“My first command really opened my eyes to what was achievable,” said Robinson. “I loved being an AO and knew then that I wanted to become a Gunner. I volunteered for everything I could to boost my chances of being selected later on in my career.”



After transferring from VFA 83, Robinson reported to Strike Fighter Wing Pacific Maintenance Unit in El Centro, California. As a result of her work ethic, technical knowledge of her rating, and her dedication to the success of the Sailors around her, she was selected for meritorious advancement to petty officer 1st class.



“I knew from when I first met AO1 that she was determined to become a naval officer,” said John F. Kennedy’s Gun Boss Lt. Cmdr. Marvin Bartholomew. “She hit the ground running at every command she has been assigned to and her focus has always been on the ordnance community.”



When Robinson checked in to John F. Kennedy she realized she had the opportunity to diversify her experience and benefit the Sailors around her at the same time.



“When I checked in to Kennedy, I immediately volunteered to go help out the George Washington complete their RCOH (refueling complex overall) and then went straight to Gerald R. Ford,” said Robinson. “Because I had never been assigned as ship’s company, I wanted to learn everything I could and get all my qualifications so I could come back to Kennedy and train the Sailors around me.”



As John F. Kennedy’s G-4 division LPO, Robinson spends her time training more than 50 Sailors on all advanced weapons elevator systems. She attributes her technical knowledge and experience on the advanced weapons elevators to her time on Gerald R. Ford.



“I am so grateful for all the Sailors I’ve worked with and all the mentors that have helped me get to this point in my career,” said Robinson. “I look forward to my commissioning next September and all the commands to come as a Gunner.”



For more information on the Navy’s limited duty officer (LDO) in-service procurement program, visit the MyNavyHR webpage or check out OPNAVINST 1420.1B.

