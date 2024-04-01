Recognizing Excellence: ACTION and EPIC Award criteria

Photo By Sgt. Maj. Shelia Fourman | The Command Sergeant Major (R) Troy Welch Army Commitment To Improving Overall...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Maj. Shelia Fourman | The Command Sergeant Major (R) Troy Welch Army Commitment To Improving Overall Nutrition (ACTION) Award recognize outstanding performance in nutrition and logistics, respectively, reflecting the Army's dedication to enhancing overall effectiveness and combat readiness. The ACTION campaign embodies the ethos of fueling Soldiers for optimal performance. This enterprise-wide initiative aims to revolutionize the Army Food Program, ensuring that Soldiers are adequately nourished to enhance physical, mental, and combat effectiveness. The award, named in honor of Welch, acknowledges the top three Army command warrior restaurants that excel in meeting ACTION standards, including nutrition, modernization, customer service, and more. The winners will be presented with the prestigious award plaque annually, symbolizing their commitment to promoting nutritional fitness and readiness. see less | View Image Page

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – As the Army continues to prioritize readiness and modernization, two prestigious awards highlight the commitment to excellence within the Army Materiel Command. The Command Sergeant Major (R) Troy Welch Army Commitment To Improving Overall Nutrition (ACTION) Award and the Command Sergeant Major (R) James K. Sims Excellent Performance in Commodities (EPIC) Award recognize outstanding performance in nutrition and logistics, respectively, reflecting the Army's dedication to enhancing overall effectiveness and combat readiness.



The ACTION campaign embodies the ethos of fueling Soldiers for optimal performance. This enterprise-wide initiative aims to revolutionize the Army Food Program, ensuring that Soldiers are adequately nourished to enhance physical, mental, and combat effectiveness. The award, named in honor of Welch, acknowledges the top three Army command warrior restaurants that excel in meeting ACTION standards, including nutrition, modernization, customer service, and more. The winners will be presented with the prestigious award plaque annually, symbolizing their commitment to promoting nutritional fitness and readiness.



The EPIC initiative, spearheaded by AMC, underscores the importance of logistics in delivering ready combat formations. EPIC serves as a force multiplier, enabling AMC to navigate multi-domain environments with predictable logistics, essential for maintaining operational readiness. The EPIC Award recognizes the top three Army command warrior restaurants that excel in maintenance and supply commodities, as assessed by the EPIC scorecard. With a focus on performance measures driving unit readiness, the winners are celebrated annually for their exemplary contributions to logistical efficiency and combat effectiveness.



As the Army navigates evolving challenges and priorities, the ACTION and EPIC Awards stand as testaments to excellence in nutrition and logistics. These awards not only recognize outstanding achievements but also inspire a culture of continuous improvement and innovation within AMC. By honoring the dedication and proficiency of Soldiers and units, these awards reinforce the Army's unwavering commitment to readiness and effectiveness in today's dynamic operational environment.