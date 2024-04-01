USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Moves Out of Dry Dock During Refueling and Complex Overhaul

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (April 8, 2024) – The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) ushered in the next stage of the ship’s maintenance overhaul when it completed the dry dock portion of the refueling complex overhaul (RCOH), the midlife maintenance period that will prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life, at Huntington Ingalls Industries’ Newport News Shipbuilding.



After flooding the dry dock with more than 100 million gallons of water, John C. Stennis was moved to an outfitting berth where the remainder of the maintenance overhaul will be completed.



“Witnessing Stennis leave the dry dock and return to the water is a testament to the hard work of our shipbuilders, the crew, and our government partners,” said Rob Check, NNS vice president of in-service aircraft carrier programs. “We remain laser focused on the work ahead during this RCOH period and look forward to preparing this mighty aircraft carrier for the next half of its operational life.”



During the dry dock phase of the RCOH, John C. Stennis underwent significant upgrades and extensive repair work both inside and outside the ship. On the inside of the ship, Newport News shipbuilders have defueled and refueled its power plant, re-preserved tanks, and replaced thousands of valves, pumps, and piping components. On the outside, they performed major structural updates to the island, mast, and antenna tower.



Additionally, they have upgraded all aircraft launch and recovery equipment, painted the ship’s hull, updated the propeller shafts, and installed refurbished propellers.



In the next phase of the RCOH, shipbuilders will finish the installation of the ship’s major components and test its electronics, combat, and propulsion systems. This period will also improve living areas for when the ship is returned to the Navy, including galleys and mess decks.



“Our focus remains steadfast to get our ship back into the fight and to foster the professional and personal development of our Sailors,” said Capt. J. Patrick Thompson III, the ship’s commanding officer. “We look forward to continue working with our industry partners to complete remaining production and test work and redeliver Stennis back to the fleet.”



For more news on John C. Stennis, visit www.stennis.navy.mil or follow along on social media at www.facebook.com/stennis74 on Facebook and stenniscvn74 on Instagram.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2024 Date Posted: 04.08.2024 14:26 Story ID: 468055 Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US Web Views: 406 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Moves Out of Dry Dock During Refueling and Complex Overhaul, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.