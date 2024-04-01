Passing The Torch: General Costanza Takes Command of Victory Corps

Photo By Spc. Devin Klecan | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, incoming V Corps commanding general, receives the...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Devin Klecan | U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza, incoming V Corps commanding general, receives the corps guidon from Gen. Darryl Williams, commander of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, during a change of command ceremony at Camp Kościuszko in Poznan, Poland, April 8, 2024. Costanza, who previously served as the commanding general of 3rd Infantry Division, relieved Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski as V Corps commanding general during the ceremony. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Devin Klecan) see less | View Image Page

POZNAN, Poland - On April 8, 2024, Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski officially transferred the leadership of V Corps to Lt. Gen. Charles Costanza during a change of command ceremony held in Poznan, Poland. The ceremony not only symbolized the continuity of leadership within V Corps but also highlighted the historic significance of the unit's role in shaping European security for nearly a century.



Established in 1918, V Corps has stood as a steadfast pillar of American military presence in Europe, playing pivotal roles in both World War I and II, including the historic invasion of Normandy during D-Day. Throughout the Cold War era, V Corps remained instrumental in upholding the cause of freedom across the continent.



The reactivation of V Corps in 2020 under the leadership of Kolasheski marked a tangible reaffirmation of the United States' commitment to NATO and its European allies. Since its reactivation, V Corps has undergone rigorous training and exercises, cementing its position as a mission-ready force capable of undertaking complex combat operations in collaboration with allied and partner nations.



“Victory Corps was purpose-built for this mission, and has not and will not waver,” reiterated Kolasheski during his change of command speech.



Under Kolasheski's leadership, V Corps underwent a series of intensive exercises, including Warfighter Exercise 22-1, which demonstrated the unit's proficiency in commanding large-scale combat operations in a multinational environment. This exercise underscored V Corps' unity, mobility, and diversity, showcasing its ability to deploy and engage effectively across vast distances. During Kolasheski’s speech, he reiterated the success of these exercises and operations.



“To those who joined us during warfighter exercises, command post exercises… I simply want to say thank you,” said Kolasheski. “You are friends for life.”



The operational readiness of V Corps was officially affirmed by U.S. Army Forces Command on November 3, 2021, with the declaration of full operational capability.













March 8, 2023, marked another significant milestone for V Corps with the arrival of the first permanently assigned U.S. Army Soldiers to Poland, ushering in a new era of stability and partnership-building with host nations.



“I hand over this Corps with pride, believing that our service together has made a positive difference to secure the peace in Europe,” said Kolasheski.



Now, as V Corps transitions leadership to Costanza, the unit enters a new chapter with a renewed sense of purpose. Drawing on his experience as the former commander of 3rd Infantry Division, Costanza is poised to build upon the legacy of victory established by his predecessors.



“Poland is now my new home,” declared Costanza during his speech. “I look forward to learning with you, training with you, and if required, fighting alongside you as we once did in World War II.”



Lt. Gen. John Kolasheski expressed confidence in Costanza's ability to lead V Corps into the future, emphasizing his familiarity with the strategic imperatives of the European theater.



“I am so glad that the Army picked [Costanza] to lead this Corps into the future,” said Kolasheski during his speech. “I will rest well knowing that Task Force Victory is in such capable hands.”