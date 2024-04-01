Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award Article – Maj. Kristin A. Ober

Photo By Jena Calvitti | Maj. Kristin A. Ober, Air Force Materiel Command, was recognized as a 2023 recipient...... read more read more Photo By Jena Calvitti | Maj. Kristin A. Ober, Air Force Materiel Command, was recognized as a 2023 recipient of the Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award. The Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award was created in 1981 to recognize individuals who have demonstrated the highest qualities of leadership in their professional and personal lives. see less | View Image Page

The Lance P. Sijan USAF Leadership Award was created in 1981 to recognize individuals who have demonstrated the highest qualities of leadership in their professional and personal lives. Ober currently serves as the Operations Flight Commander for the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron at Kadena AB, Japan, which is home to the largest operations flight in the Air Force.



“Being a Sijan winner follows you for your entire career and is incredible validation and motivation to keep being worth the honor,” said Ober. As a leader, Ober believes it’s important to speak up for the right things and to never cut corners. In her career, she has worked hard to find meaning in things beyond work while also doing her best to take care of people. “I still can’t believe my and my team’s work would rise to this level, and I’m so proud of my coworkers,” explained Ober.



During her time with the Air Force, Ober has grown as an Airman and a leader. “It is hard to remember the person I was 10 years ago. I feel like I have many of the same values and drives, but they’ve become more nuanced as I’ve learned more about leading people,” she added.



Ober makes it a priority to ensure Airmen have a good support system in place and healthy work-life balance. She said, “Work is rewarding, but it’s also not the only meaningful thing in life.”



This family-forever mindset is ingrained in Ober’s leadership ethos. Both her and her husband have had leaders who are family-minded and have inspired them to be the same. “I hope to carry this philosophy forward in my career as it’s empowering and builds incredible trust when parents know they can both care for their children and be entrusted with important mission sets,” says Ober.



Ober is one of four recipients of this prestigious award, one of whom is fellow Civil Engineer, MSgt. Thomas R. Johnson. Congratulations to all award recipients; continue to lead the way!