NAS Pensacola-area Leadership Sign Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry 'Village' Shashaty signs the NAS Pensacola Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month Proclamation April 5, 2024, at the The Oaks Restaurant onboard the installation. The proclamation reaffirms the NAS Pensacola and military community commitment in preventing sexual assault and in providing resources for survivors of sexual assault. (Official U.S. Navy Photo by Garrett Dipuma) see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola-area commanding officers signed a joint proclamation April 4 to reaffirm the base and tenant command’s commitment to preventing sexual assault and providing resources for survivors of sexual assault during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM).



“Signing a proclamation shows that we have command and leadership buy-in for our program,” said Roger Davidson, NAS Pensacola Fleet and Family Services (FFSC) supervisory sexual assault response coordinator (SARC). “It allows us to better get Sailors the services that we have for them here at Fleet and Family.”



NAS Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry ‘Village’ Shashaty, along with other NAS Pensacola-area leadership, signed the proclamation to convey their intent to reinforce the Department of Defense’s (DoD) focus on creating an appropriate culture to eliminate sexual assault and requiring a personal commitment from all service members and civilian employees.



“There is no room for sexual assault in our military,” said Shashaty. “I’m committed to ensuring that each and every service member and employee here, regardless of rank or position, joins me in eliminating sexual assault from our organization.”



The 2024 SAAPM theme, “STEP FORWARD. Prevent. Report. Advocate,” campaign is a call to action for all individuals to use their personal and collective strength to advance meaningful change in preventing and responding to sexual violence.



Phase 1 of the STEP FORWARD campaign, launched last year, was to increase awareness of sexual assault and resources to enhance response. The Phase 2 goal launched this year aims to change harmful behaviors, provide support to victims of sexual assault, and encourage sexual assault prevention initiatives year-round.



Shashaty said that NAS Pensacola’s FFSC’s SARCs are engaged in training command representatives as Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Victim Advocates. SARCs serve as the primary point of contact for coordinating victim care services while Victim Advocates are volunteers with specific training in properly assisting victims of sexual assault.



“I want to make sure that survivors know they are not alone and that resources are available,” said Shashaty. “Our Sexual Assault Prevention and Response (SAPR) Victim Advocates at NAS Pensacola constantly provide training within the command and work with survivors to promote positive change regarding sexual assault.”



Active-duty Victim Advocates, individuals who have undergone the certification process through the National Organization of Victim Advocates (NOVA), are ready to immediately respond and Shashaty said that victims of sexual assault can report to either a SARC or Victim Advocate whether a restricted or unrestricted report is ultimately filed.

Anyone in immediate danger should call 911.



To report a sexual assault, call the toll-free DoD Safe Helpline at (877) 995-5247 or Naval Air Station Pensacola 24/7 SAPR Duty Victim Advocate at 850-449-9231 or Naval Air Station Pensacola Civilian Victim Advocate at 850-293-4562 or the NAS Pensacola Sexual Assault Response Coordinator at 850-554-5606.



For more information on the DoD Safe Helpline, visit https://www.safehelpline.org/.



For more information on SAAPM, go to www.navy.mil/saapm.