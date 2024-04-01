NAVFAC Europe Africa Central Awards $25M Large Area MACC

Photo By Andria Allmond | U.S. Navy Lt. Sarah Chavez, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa construction...... read more read more Photo By Andria Allmond | U.S. Navy Lt. Sarah Chavez, Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa construction project manager, conducts a quality assurance assessment with Abdi Said Ali, CJTF-HOA construction specialist and translator, at a school in Yoboki, Djibouti, July 7, 2017. CJTF-HOA has worked multiple regional renovation programs with laborers from the Africa First program, formerly Djibouti First - an initiative that contracts local labor to help enable sustainable economics. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andria Allmond) see less | View Image Page

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Europe Africa Central awarded a combined $25 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award construction contract April 4, 2024, to five Djiboutian businesses for the procurement of construction projects at Department of Defense installations located at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, and includes the country of Djibouti and possible locations in adjacent countries.



The contract consists of a five-year ordering period for a maximum of 60 months or a maximum value of $25 million, whichever comes first. There are no options.



“MACC contracts enable the pre-qualification of contractors based on their performance, experience, capability, and safety,” Paul Heavey, a NAVFAC EURAFCENT contracting officer said. “Subsequent task orders can be issued to these pre-qualified contractors for projects aligning with the parameters of the MACC. This approach not only streamlines the process but also saves both the command and the government valuable time and resources."



The five large businesses include: Prime Projects International, LLC, Djibouti, Djibouti; Cosmezz S.A.R.L., Djibouti, Djibouti; Mapi Construction S.A.R.L., Djibouti, Djibouti; SpendSmart Group, LLC, Park Ridge, Ill.; and Tremco, LLC, Djibouti, Djibouti. The contract is the first ever awarded by NAVFAC Europe Africa Central under the so-called “Africa First” legislation enacted by Section 899A of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) of Fiscal Year 2017. The NDAA broadened the scope of an earlier program known as Djibouti First, extending its application to countries within Africa where the United States maintains long-term agreements with host nations. Using the Africa First legislation and its implementing regulations, NAVFAC was able to limit competition on the MACC to Djiboutian companies.



The work to be performed will primarily consist of, but not limited renovation, demolition, or construction of administrative buildings, community buildings, recreational facilities, Containerized Living Units, and other infrastructure. Prime Projects has been awarded the seed project to replace the reverse osmosis train header and the UV light reactor at CLDJ. The remainder of the contractors have been awarded the minimum guarantee.



Capt. Rafael Miranda, commanding officer, NAVFAC Europe Africa Central, commended the Naples contracting team for their exceptional agility and outstanding performance in managing this MACC.



"This contract enables fleet and combatant commanders across Africa to build, upkeep, and sustain essential shore infrastructure, aligning with our strategic national objectives,” Miranda said. “Echoing the success of previous contracts with Djiboutian companies, this MACC broadens their access to markets and encourages growth among local enterprises, providing direct benefits to the economy of Djibouti." This contract was competitively procured via the SAM.gov website, with thirteen offers initially received. NAVFAC Europe Africa Central is the contracting activity.



Work will be performed at CLDJ and in the the country of Djibouti and possible locations in adjacent countries and is expected to be completed by April 2029.



The Department of Defense contract announcement can be read at https://www.defense.gov/News/Contracts/Contract/Article/3731560/



To see current fiscal year and future workload projections, visit: https://atlantic.navfac.navy.mil/NAVFAC-Worldwide/NAVFAC-Europe-Africa-Central/Workload-Projections/



If you are looking to do business with Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, visit the Office of Small Business website: https://www.navfac.navy.mil/Divisions/Office-of-Small-Business-Programs/.



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC Europe Africa Central manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,300 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.