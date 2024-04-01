Naval Hospital Pensacola Leads with Groundbreaking Sleep Apnea Treatment in the Panhandle

PENSACOLA, FL—Naval Hospital Pensacola announced a major advancement in military healthcare by completing the first Inspire therapy implant in the Panhandle area for treating obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). This milestone in improving service members' health and operational readiness.



Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Sload, a surgeon at the hospital, spearheaded the introduction of this innovative treatment. Inspire therapy, an internal device, stimulates the nerve controlling the tongue, maintaining an open airway during sleep. This method presents a significant leap forward from traditional Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) treatments, which many patients find intolerable.



"Over 50% of people with sleep apnea cannot tolerate CPAP," said Sload. "Inspire therapy offers these patients a new lease on life by providing an effective solution with minimal discomfort."



The procedure reflects Naval Hospital Pensacola's commitment to filling a crucial healthcare gap, particularly benefiting retirees and the VA community in the region. This initiative underlines the hospital's dedication to adopting and integrating advanced medical treatments to improve patient care substantially.



Highlighting the broader implications of this medical achievement, Army research underscores the critical link between sleep quality and military readiness. Poor sleep has significantly impacted soldiers' performance, increasing the risk of injuries and accidents. Through the adoption of Inspire therapy, Naval Hospital Pensacola addresses these challenges head-on, enhancing both the well-being of individual service members and the operational efficiency of the Navy.



"Implementing the Inspire therapy device at Naval Hospital Pensacola underscores our unwavering commitment to enhancing the operational readiness of our forces," said Capt. Scott Coon, Commanding Officer of Naval Hospital Pensacola. "This progress is a testament to Navy Medicine's commitment to developing innovative solutions for our military community."



As Naval Hospital Pensacola continues to pioneer medical innovation, the successful implementation of Inspire therapy marks a significant step forward in military medicine. It promises improved quality of life for service members and sets a precedent for healthcare excellence within the armed forces.



For more information, please visit us at: https://pensacol.tricare.mil

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2024 Date Posted: 04.05.2024 14:27 Story ID: 467921 Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Naval Hospital Pensacola Leads with Groundbreaking Sleep Apnea Treatment in the Panhandle, by Marcus Henry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.