Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Baumholder Military Community hosts dedication event for Gold Star families

    Baumholder Military Community hosts dedication event for Gold Star families

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad | A bench dedicated to Gold Star family members bears a plaque inscribed: “This bench...... read more read more

    BAUMHOLDER, RP, GERMANY

    04.04.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Christian Conrad 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    BAUMHOLDER, Germany – It had started raining and didn’t look to be letting up.

    The downpour wasn’t unusual for Smith Barracks, but in the early Springtime, the gray skies made the normally verdant Baumholder hills look neon in contrast.

    Sonia Rogowski, though, only smiled.

    “I think this is my husband,” she said, looking around at the gust of wind and rain swirling around her. “His way of saying ‘Hi.’ He used to love playing pranks on me.”

    She stuck a hand out, allowing the rain to puddle inside her palm, and laughed.

    “This would be just like him.”

    Rogowski is a Gold Star spouse, surviving her late husband, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Lucasz Rogowski. Although two years have passed since her husband’s death, the grieving stays constant, she said.

    On April 4, 2024, the installation held a commemoration ceremony for Gold Star family members, culminating in a bench dedication—a small token of appreciation for the sacrifices made by military families like the Rogowskis.

    The term “Gold Star” comes from the Service Flag, which includes a blue star for every immediate family member serving in the U.S. armed forces during any period of war or hostilities. If that loved one died, a gold star replaced the blue star to allow community members to know the price the family paid in the cause of freedom.

    There are countless ways to honor Gold Star families, but the ceremony and the bench dedication was Smith Barracks’ way of paying respect not for one day, not for a week, but for future generations to come, said Col. Reid Furman, U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander.

    “The hope is that when someone sits on this bench and looks out over Minick Field here on Baumholder, they’re reminded of those who were lost and the courage, resiliency and sacrifice of the Gold Star family members left behind,” he said.

    Furman, though not a Gold Star family member himself, knows the weight of grief and memory carried by surviving family members. In his 24 years in the U.S. Army, he’s deployed to Afghanistan five times, losing comrades-in-arms—friends—during that time.

    In his remarks during the ceremony, Furman shared a memento, a personal token he keeps close to him as a means of remembering the fallen.

    “I have a workout shirt with the names of the men and women who died in my battalion between 2004 and 2018,” Furman said, pausing as if recalling a moment, carefully cataloging it within his memory. “I know 13 of the names on that shirt. When I wear it, I am stronger. When I wear it, I somehow find the strength to always do one more set, push out one more rep. Each of those names left behind a Gold Star spouse, Gold Star mother, Gold Star kids. I’m stronger because of them and for them.”

    During the bench dedication ceremony, the rain started to come down harder, and the wind blew wilder. Like a trickster, a gust swept underneath Sonia’s umbrella, turning it inside out.

    “It’s okay,” she chuckled, folding it back out. “He’s here.”

    And so, with hair wind-blown and matted by the rain, Sonia stood unbothered, holding a framed picture of her husband during the ceremony’s invocation. The rain underfoot seeped through the cracks of the cold, hard concrete, feeding the life and verdure underneath.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2024
    Date Posted: 04.05.2024 04:00
    Story ID: 467866
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baumholder Military Community hosts dedication event for Gold Star families, by SSgt Christian Conrad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Baumholder Military Community hosts dedication event for Gold Star families
    Baumholder Military Community hosts dedication event for Gold Star families
    Baumholder Military Community hosts dedication event for Gold Star families
    Baumholder Military Community hosts dedication event for Gold Star families
    Baumholder Military Community hosts dedication event for Gold Star families
    Baumholder Military Community hosts dedication event for Gold Star families

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gold Star
    Gold Star families
    Remember the Fallen
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz
    Baumholder Military Community
    Gold Star Spouses Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT