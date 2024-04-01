USAMMDA, Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab to host Portable Oxygen Industry Day May 8

The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Development Activity is slated to host a Portable Oxygen Industry Day in Laurel, Maryland, 8 am to 4:30 pm, May 8, 2024. Preregistration is open through April 16 and is required for consideration to attend.



Preregistration does not guarantee approval to attend – only one preregistration submission per company and up to two representatives per submission will be accepted.



The event, in partnership with the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory, will be an opportunity for industry representatives to learn about the USAMMDA Portable Oxygen program and share information and ideas with military service leaders and product developers.



To be considered for attendance, industry representatives must be affiliated with product development companies with products that are applicable to military Portable Oxygen objectives. Further, in-development Portable Oxygen products submitted for consideration to be featured during the Industry Day must meet both technical and regulatory maturity requirements for registration approval. (See full details at preregistration links below.)



During the event, Department of Defense and other U.S. Government representatives will provide an update of the current Portable Oxygen Generation objectives and timelines. Approved industry representatives will have booth spaces for static product displays to meet and interface with DoD and non-DoD industry leaders.



For full details and to register for consideration to attend, visit the following links:



Industry Representatives: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/portable-oxygen-industry-day-industry-attendees-tickets-862288607437



Government Representatives: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/portable-oxygen-industry-day-government-attendees-tickets-862267614647

