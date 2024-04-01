Information dominance critical to US military success during multidomain operations

Photo By Maj. David Pytlik | A cyber operations soldier searches for network intrusion as a "Blue Team" member...... read more read more Photo By Maj. David Pytlik | A cyber operations soldier searches for network intrusion as a "Blue Team" member during the Cyber Yankee exercise on June 16, 2022 in Niantic, CT. Cyber Yankee is an annual exercise that pits Blue Teams (network defenders) against a Red Team (network intruders/attackers) on a cyber range which is modeled after a critical infrastructure company's network. The Red Team models their tactics after those used by criminal, state actors, and non-state actors using recent and traditional tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs). Participants included critical infrastructure companies, National Guard units from each New England state, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and each branch of the U.S. military less U.S. Space Force. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The current operations chief for the U.S. Army Cyber Command emphasized the importance of information dominance during multidomain operations against near-peer adversaries.



Lt. Col. Garrick P. Minor, the current operations officer for Army Cyber Command, briefed leaders from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command on the Army Cyber Command mission during a professional development session, April 2.



From Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, U.S. Army Cyber Command serves as the supporting headquarters for U.S. Cyber Command and operates and defends Army networks while delivering cyber effects.



More than 16,500 Soldiers, Army civilians and contractors support Army Cyber Command around the globe. Army Cyber Command includes the Network Enterprise Technology Command and regional cyber centers in Arizona, Hawaii, Germany, South Korea and Kuwait.



As the U.S. military’s premier data-centric force, U.S. Army Cyber Command achieves information advantage across the spectrum of competition in a highly contested and multidomain environment. The Army Cyber Command operates, defends, attacks, influences and informs operations across the information domain.



The U.S. Army published its first doctrinal publication (ADP 3-13) dedicated to the information in November 2023. The publication describes the Army’s approach to employing data and information to generate informational effects.



The Army Cyber Command briefing was conducted for leaders in the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE command as a part of an ongoing professional development initiative.



Headquartered on Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, the 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams (Infrastructure).



American Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy from 19 bases in 16 states to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



Col. Vance M. Brunner, the operations officer for 20th CBRNE Command, said the development program is held for officers and senior enlisted leaders at the multifunctional and deployable CBRNE command.



Previous briefings included professors from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies. Brunner served as an Army War College fellow at Middlebury Institute of International Studies from 2021-2022 before coming to the 20th CBRNE Command.



The leadership development program includes monthly readings followed by lectures and discussions with experts who provide a higher-level view of the operational and strategic level. Brunner said the program is designed to help the 20th CBRNE Command prepare to support maneuver forces during multidomain operations against near-peer adversaries.



Brunner said the Army Cyber Command session was held to inform leaders in the 20th CBRNE Command on the importance of being ready to fight and win in every warfighting domain.



“Along with the physical and human dimensions of the operational environment, the information dimension is critical to the U.S. military’s success during multidomain operations,” said Brunner, a native of Kailua, Hawaii, and graduate of the University of Hawaii in Honolulu, who has deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan. “We have to be trained and ready to deter or defeat our nation’s adversaries across every dimension and domain.”