Team Rota: Luis Martin Mesa

Luis Martin Mesa is a Spanish attorney for the installation assisting U.S. service members, civilian employees, retirees, and dependents on legal matters during their time in Spain. He also provides legal counsel on Spanish issues to NAVSTA Rota and tenant commands.



From his office within the Legal Assistance Office (Bldg. 3293), he describes his daily duties as, “anything related to Spanish laws” except labor law and administrative/contracting law which is handled by a coworker.



Martin Mesa, from El Puerto de Santa Maria, Spain, has worked on base as an attorney since 2007. He finds satisfaction in his job by being able to help people, and get paid for it!



He describes working on the base as enriching since people come from many different cultures and backgrounds.



“I have been learning a lot since I started working here,” said Martin Mesa. “And my Spanish co-workers are like family to me.”



In his free time, he coaches basketball which he has done for more than 20 years! He also continues to play basketball with a large group of friends – where the average age is now 50 years old – from his younger years.



“I loved to play basketball with my old friends,” he said. “Now I am a big fan of my son, who is 14 years old and is starting out in this world. I am curious about where the basketball experience will lead him, but I expect that he will meet many friends like I did.”



Martin Mesa encourages anyone with a legal question – American or Spanish – to stop by the legal assistance office.



“Do it as soon as you are aware there is a problem,” he said. “Time is very sensitive in those types of issues.”

