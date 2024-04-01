Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill Launches Mobile App

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill (NCTF-RH) announced the availability of a free mobile application to track the progress of Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility decommissioning efforts. The NCTF-Red Hill app will provide the latest developments on tank cleaning, the decommissioning plan, environmental remediation, regulatory approvals, and operational planning for all major milestones.



“Taking over the Joint Task Force-Red Hill app and rebranding with Navy Closure Task Force provides an additional outreach opportunity to keep the public informed about the decommissioning progress,” said Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, NCTF-RH commander. “This app is another communication method we are using to share important information and to reach a larger

audience across numerous digital platforms.”



The app is now available for download on the iOS app store and the Google Play store for Android users. Users can search for “NCTF-Red Hill.” NCTF-RH encourages users to enable ‘push notifications’ to receive regular updates.



For more information about NCTF-RH, visit www.navyclosuretaskforce.navy.mil or download the App by searching for “NCTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store. For imagery, video and other digital media please visit our DVIDS site here: https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/NCTF-RH



NCTF-RH is committed to working with all government agencies and community stakeholders to safely and deliberately close the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility underground storage tanks and associated piping system, conduct long-term environmental remediation, and ensure continued access to safe drinking water in compliance with all Federal, State, and local laws, policies and regulations.



