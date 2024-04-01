Joint exercise at Altus AFB tests mission-readiness of Airmen and Soldiers

Airmen from the 97th Air Mobility Wing participated in an aeromedical evacuation training exercise, known as Caduceus Spear, at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, March 28, 2024.



“We’re always aiming to develop mission-ready, multi-capable Airmen,” said Lt. Col. Sylvia Kim, 97th Healthcare Operations Squadron commander. “We partner with other squadrons and units so they can see what we do and we can rely on them in these types of scenarios.”



Caduceus Spear simulated tactical combat casualty care scenarios, requiring participants to evacuate wounded civilians from hostile environments and provide care on a C-17 Globemaster III mid-flight.



The exercise involved various units, including the 97th Medical Group, 97th Security Forces Squadron, 97th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 97th Operations Support Squadron, 97th Training Squadron, personnel from the 58th Airlift Squadron, along with Soldiers from Fort Sill's biomedical maintenance team and veterinary services.



“Ideally we want this to grow into something where squadrons can come out and showcase what they do.” said Master Sgt. Jose Rodriguez, 97th Security Forces Squadron first sergeant. “For example, security forces is showcasing what they do and what they bring to the fight.”



The successful completion of Caduceus Spear underscores the collaborative efforts of our Airmen and Fort Sill’s Soldiers, reaffirming Altus AFB’s ability to produce skilled and capable Airmen prepared for future challenges. Through realistic training exercises like this, participants gain invaluable experience facing real-world scenarios to ensure readiness for any situation.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.02.2024 Date Posted: 04.02.2024 15:39 Location: ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, OK, US