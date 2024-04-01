2ABCT 1AD ‘Strike’ Leaves an Indelible Mark As It Concludes European Rotation

Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, salutes their colors during...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Trevares Johnson | The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division, salutes their colors during the transfer of authority ceremony signifying the brigade's successful rotation at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, on April 2, 2024. Strike soldiers from 2ABCT, 1AD proudly retire their colors in Poland transferring authority to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, leaving behind a legacy of professionalism and dedication to promoting security and stability in Europe. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Trevares Johnson) see less | View Image Page

DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, Poland – The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division (2ABCT, 1AD) concluded its forward deployment to the European Theater with a transfer of authority ceremony to the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, casing the colors and symbolizing the unit’s end of mission in Europe on April 2, 2024 at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland.



Throughout their deployment, 2ABCT, 1AD played a pivotal role in enhancing cooperation and interoperability through multinational exercises with NATO Allies and partners, fostering readiness in the European Theater, and demonstrating unparalleled proficiency in training operations, all while sustaining the force across 1.2 million square kilometers.



"As an American soldier and commander of [2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team], 1st Armored Division, I'm extremely proud of what 'Strike' has accomplished to further the Alliance and strengthen the bonds between the U.S. Army and our NATO counterparts," expressed U.S. Army Col. Dwight D. Domengeaux Jr. commander of the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division.



“Strike soldiers worked relentlessly to become more ready and more lethal experts in their professions while building warfighting readiness alongside our allies and partners.”



Highlighting the significance of the occasion, distinguished guests such as Maj. Gen. Christopher Norrie, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, Maj. Gen. (U.K.) Oliver Kingsbury, deputy U.S. Army V Corps commander, Mayor Krzysztof Czerwiński, Mayor of Drawsko Pomorskie, Polish Armed Forces Brig. Gen. Dariusz Machula, commander of the 1st Warsaw Armored Brigade, and Polish Armed Forces Col. Krzysztof Duda, commander of the Drawsko Combat Training Center.



The brigade's impact was felt across a spectrum of engagements, from historic host nation engagements in Belgium, Denmark, and Italy to vital theater-level support operations from Spain, Germany, and Bulgaria.



Strike actively participated in several multinational exercises alongside our partner nations, including 'Trident Ready,' 'Steadfast Jupiter,' and 'Loyal Leda.' Additionally, the brigade excelled in representing the United States in the Hellenic Tank Challenge in Greece, with a U.S. team taking second and placing for the first time in 5 years.



Throughout these exercises and training events, the brigade fired over half a million rounds of ammunition, ranging from .50 cal machine guns to 155 mm artillery, underscoring the brigade's readiness and lethality.



Celebrating 191 years in Europe, the 1st Squadron, 1st Cavalry Squadron, 'Blackhawks,' embodied courage and fidelity, upholding the continued proud tradition of service and sacrifice as the brigade's main effort in Poland, leading the effort to transition Drawsko Combat Training Center into a premiere training area for NATO forces in Eastern Europe forging strategic relationships with our Poland allies.



The 1st Battalion, 6th Infantry Regiment, 'Regulars,' the furthest deployed from the brigade headquarters in Bulgaria, conducted extensive training alongside more than 14 NATO countries as an integral component of Multinational Corps Southeast. Their efforts were instrumental in bolstering security along the alliance's Eastern flank, particularly in the Black Sea region.



The 1st Battalion, 35th Artillery Regiment, 'Conquerors,' 114 miles from the Ukrainian border, worked diligently with the Polish Armed Forces 1st Armored Brigade, 18th Mechanized Division, engaging in a challenging training regimen to work alongside and certify the first Polish tank crews to qualify on M1A1 Abrams tanks.



Most notably, the 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment, 'Bandits,' supporting Operation Trident Ready, dedicated countless efforts and time to train over 7000 Ukrainian soldiers. Their resoluteness to this mission enhanced U.S. commitment to our NATO Allies and partners and strengthened stability and security in the region.



The 4th Battalion, 27th Field Artillery Regiment, 'Iron Thunder,' completed six M109A6 Paladin artillery tables, firing over 10000 rounds while supporting NATO Battle Group - Poland with an artillery battery. They exercised interoperability by participating in the US-Polish MARS 23' live fire exercise with the Polish Armored Forces 18th Mechanized Division in an explosive demonstration of joint capabilities.



The 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 'Battering Rams,' delivered real-world engineering support, and their unmanned aircraft systems teams logged over 245 flight hours across Poland, Germany, and Bulgaria. Their efforts ensured critical infrastructure projects were completed efficiently, while the surveillance of the unmanned aircraft systems bolstered situational awareness and security across the region.



The 47th Brigade Support Battalion, 'Pioneers,' demonstrated overwhelming readiness and resilience by exercising fleet capabilities to meet theater objectives, ensuring sustainment and logistical support for mission success. Their efforts extended beyond Strike's area of operation, providing quality health care support to 3rd Infantry Division units in the Baltic States.



"Since arriving in Europe in July of 2023, Strike has executed numerous combined arms live fire events, achieved 99% crew qualifications, breached multiple complex obstacles, fired for effect more than 3,200 155mm rounds during 9 U.S. and NATO artillery life fire events," stated Domengeaux.



As the 2ABCT, 1AD retires its colors in Poland; the brigade departs, knowing they made a strong alliance even stronger with their contribution.



"All across Europe, 'Strike' soldiers and the regimental colors that represent them highlighted the importance of continuous U.S. presence alongside our allies," stated Domengeaux. "Every soldier in 2ABCT, 1AD redeploys confidently, knowing that we are more experienced, more confident, and much more prepared and ready."



The commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Col. Brian Gilbert, prepares to assume responsibility for the operational area, while 2ABCT, 1AD bids farewell to Europe, knowing they have left an indelible mark on the theater.



"We would not be here if not for you," shared U.S. Army Col. Brian Gilbert, commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. "I'm grateful for this opportunity, and I'd like to take a moment to thank the soldiers of this [Strike] brigade for their steadfast and dedicated commitment to this mission…working tediously over the past year to prepare the Iron brigade for this rotation."



In the spirit of camaraderie and shared mission, the brigade looks forward to future opportunities to contribute to Europe's collective defense and uphold the Old Ironsides' proud legacy.



"Today marks a proud moment," stated U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division. "Your efforts have had an overwhelmingly positive impact here in Europe, forging bonds of trust and friendship among our allies and partners while demonstrating tact and tremendous professionalism while accomplishing your mission."



The 2ABCT, 1AD, is known for its commitment to mission success. Throughout its deployment in the European Theater, the brigade demonstrated proficiency across operations, contributing significantly to regional security and stability.



“You are the apex of lethality and able to execute any mission that our nation would ask of you,” expressed Norrie. “We will forever remain thankful and deeply grateful for all of the work of the incredible ‘Strike’ brigade.”



U.S. Army Europe and Africa has led the Department of Defense's Operation European Assure, Deter, and Reinforce land efforts by rotating units from CONUS to Europe since April 2014. There are four types of U.S. Army Atlantic Resolve rotations – armored, aviation, sustainment task force, and division headquarters. Rotational units conduct bilateral, joint, and multinational training events across more than a dozen countries. The European Deterrence Initiative funds the mission, which enables the U.S. to enhance deterrence, increase readiness, and support NATO.