Fort McCoy leaders recognize April 2024 observances with proclamation-signing event

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Fort McCoy installation community members gather for a group photo March 28, 2024, after the signing of proclamations by post leadership recognizing April as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and Alcohol Awareness Month at McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. This was part of a proclamation signing event prior to the Triad Nights event that was also held at McCoy's. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

Fort McCoy held a special event March 28 for leaders to officially sign proclamations declaring April as Alcohol Awareness Month and Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month (SAAPM) at the installation.



Proclamations also were later signed to observe Autism Awareness Month and Child

Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month as well.



The Fort McCoy Sexual Harassment/Assault Response Prevention (SHARP) team, Family Advocacy Program, Exceptional Family Member Program, and Army Substance Abuse Program coordinated this effort to bring the awareness to the monthly observances, officials said.



The Army SHARP Program at https://www.armyresilience.army.mil/SAAPM-2024/index.html discussed the 2024 theme for Sexual Harassment and Assault Prevention and Awareness Month.



Nationwide, April is recognized as Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month,” the website states. “This year the Army’s theme for its campaign is ‘Change Through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent.’ The 2024 SAAPM campaign highlights the importance of eliminating sexual assault and sexual harassment by working together to build a respectful culture for all. We all play a critical role in strengthening the command climate by engaging in behaviors that protect others and in supporting one another to achieve personal and professional success.”



For the Alcohol Awareness and Prevention Month, an article from 2021 by Janice Erdlitz of Lyster Army Health Clinic at https://www.army.mil/article/245667/alcohol_awareness_month is helpful in understanding the reason the observance exists, and more.



“April is National Alcohol Awareness Month, an annual campaign aimed at bringing awareness to the dangers of alcohol misuse,” Erdlitz writes in the article. “Recognizing the warning signs of alcohol abuse and receiving proper treatment can make a significant impact with the recovery process.”



In the article, Erdlitz also offered these tips.



“Know the facts about alcohol. What is moderate alcohol consumption? Moderate alcohol consumption is defined as up to one drink per day for women and up to two drinks per day for men,” the article states.

“What is heavy or high-risk drinking? Heavy or high-risk drinking is the consumption of more than three drinks on any day, or more than seven per week for women, and more than four drinks on any day or more than 14 per week for men.



“What is binge drinking? Binge drinking is the consumption within two hours of four or more drinks for women, and five or more drinks for men. Excessive (i.e., heavy, high-risk, or binge) drinking has no benefits, and the hazards of heavy alcohol intake are well known,” the article states. “Excessive drinking increases the risk of cirrhosis of the liver, hypertension, stroke, type 2 diabetes, cancer of the upper gastrointestinal tract and colon, injury, and violence. Excessive drinking over time is associated with increased body weight and can impair short-and long-term cognitive function.”



With Autism Awareness Month, according to an article at https://www.nationaldaycalendar.com/health-awareness/national-autism-month-april, it raises awareness for autism and Asperger’s syndrome during April. Autism is a complex brain disorder that often inhibits a person's ability to communicate, respond to surroundings, and form relationships with others.



“According to WHO, about one in 270 people in the world has Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD),” the website states. “ASD is a group of developmental disabilities that causes challenges in many areas of one’s life. Some of the profoundly affected areas include social, communication, and behavior. Children with ASD are usually nonverbal or they have restricted or repetitive behaviors. ASD also affects people of all racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic backgrounds.



“National Autism Awareness Month began in 1972 as National Autistic Children’s Week,” the website also states. “The Autism Society founded the event to increase awareness, advocate awareness, and spark change in schools, communities, medical facilities, and businesses.”



And for Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month, at Military OneSource at https://www.militaryonesource.mil/preventing-violence-abuse/child-abuse-prevention-month, it states how the Army Family Advocacy Program and others are looking for ways to continue to prevent child abuse, and more.



“Each April, the Family Advocacy Program aligns its awareness efforts with National Child Abuse Prevention Month, but we are committed to keeping (military children) safe year-round,” the website states. “Learn how to promote positive parenting and what to do if you think a child or teen needs help.”



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)