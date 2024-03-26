Team Moody spreads awareness on sexual assault prevention

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month, and Team Moody is participating in the observance with multiple events and activities.



This year's theme is “Step forward. Prevent. Report. Advocate.”



“We are trying to bring awareness for the (Sexual Assault Prevention and Response) office all year round,” said Kelly Moreaux, 23rd Wing SAPR victim advocate. “However, nationwide, our emphasis is April. As we increase our visibility, Airmen become more familiar with us. They know who to call, where to seek assistance, what signs to recognize, and other crucial steps.”



SAAPM aims to bolster the military's commitment to providing compassionate care and resources for survivors, so they are heard, believed and supported in their journey.



“As always, it’s important that if you see something, say something,” said Camille Santana, 23rd Wg SAPR victim advocate. “If nothing is said, then you play the role of a bystander, and that hurts the efforts we are trying to build toward. Stepping up and getting yourself involved is the true essence of being a wingman.”



SAPR events being held for this month are as follows:



April 15 – Hand-signing campaign in support of survivors, a base wide activity for Airmen to craft hands with encouraging messaging.

April 22 – SAPR Real Talk: Beneath the Uniform, a resiliency training with resources for professional development.

April 30 – Survivors Speak, a panel-style luncheon for audience to interact with survivors.



In addition to sexual assault awareness and prevention, April is a stage for other pertinent observances.



“April is also the month of the military child, child abuse, and alcohol abuse awareness,” said Jenny Reid, 23rd Wg Integrated Prevention chief. “The military is all about being a community. We're a million different Air Force specialties, we're different backgrounds and ages. However, we come together as one – one family, one team, taking care of itself.”



Reid said the most important role for Team Moody is to spread a culture of change, enabling Airmen to take care of one another.



Airmen at Moody AFB can take on this role by participating in the awareness events throughout the month.



Stay up to date by following Moody AFB social media pages for events and activities. For more information about specific events, call 229-257-7272.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 17:16 Story ID: 467520 Location: VALDOSTA, GA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Moody spreads awareness on sexual assault prevention, by A1C Sir Wyrick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.