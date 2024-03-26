Team Little Rock observes Women’s History Month

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. – Airmen across Team Little Rock celebrated Women’s History Month with events designed to recognize women’s achievements at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, Mar. 8, 2024.



Airmen participated in small group discussions with their peers across the base and took part in a paint event called “Brush Up on Women’s History.” The day concluded with flight simulator tours led by female pilots.



Women's History Month, established by Congress in 1987, is observed annually throughout March. This year, the Department of Defense’s theme for Women’s History Month was “Women Who Have Made Great Achievements.”



“Women’s History Month signifies a celebration of the countless contributions and achievements made by women throughout history, highlighting their resilience, strength and leadership,” said Col. N’Keiba Estelle, 19th Mission Support Group commander. “As a leader, it’s a reminder of the progress we’ve made and the work still ahead to ensure gender equality and inclusion in all spheres of life.”



The events fell on International Women’s Day this year and served as Airmen’s Time for the base, a day to step away from the everyday mission and take part in special observances with their wingmen around the base.



“Being a part of Team Little Rock’s events to recognize achievements among women in the military is deeply meaningful to me on a personal level,” said Estelle, who provided opening remarks for the paint and is one of two female group commanders in the 19th Airlift Wing. “It's an opportunity to honor the sacrifices and accomplishments of women who have served and continue to serve our country with courage, dedication, and distinction. It's a chance to amplify their voices, inspire the next generation, and foster a sense of community and support within the military and for our civilians.”



There are nearly 70,000 women in the U.S. Air Force, making up about 21 percent of the force and serving in nearly every career field at Little Rock AFB.



As the month unfolds, we once again embrace this time to commemorate the unforgettable contributions and remarkable achievements of women throughout history.

