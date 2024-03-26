Dyess B-1B Lancers deploy to Morón AB in first-ever BTF mission

The 9th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, arrived at Morón Air Base, Spain, recently for Bomber Task Force 24-2.



BTF 24-2 is the first time the B-1B Lancer has deployed to Morón AB as part of a BTF showcasing the Air Force’s ability to deploy to any place around the world at a moment’s notice and the B-1’s capability to respond to any potential crisis or challenge across the globe.



“This BTF is unique because this is the first time the B-1s have ever been on a BTF to Morón,” said Lt. Col. Ryan Stillwell, 9th EBS commander. “That is important to us because Morón is a strategic location for U.S. forces, and it’s also a special demonstration that the B-1 and our bomber fleet in the U.S. remains flexible and agile. We don’t want to send the message that we are locked into certain bases and capabilities. We can go various places around the world at a time and place of our choosing and this BTF is demonstrating just that.”



U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Pacific Air Forces frequently host BTFs throughout the year utilizing the B-1B, B-52H Stratofortress and B-2 Spirit. Operating bomber aircraft from across Air Force Global Strike Command supports U.S. and NATO global deterrence operations while maintaining a ready and postured force.



“Ensuring global deterrence is critical especially at a time of heightened security tensons across the world,” said Stillwell. “It’s important to deter that from escalating into further conflict and it’s imperative to demonstrate in a message that the allies and partners of the U.S. are stronger together, we are united and we will ensure small security concerns don’t become bigger security problems.”



The 7th Bomb Wing directly backs global deterrence by maintaining a combat capable and credible B-1 fleet certifying the B-1 as the backbone of America's long-range bomber force.



“The 7th BW and 9th Bomb Squadron, the 9th EBS while we are deployed, contribute to global deterrence through global strike and the capability the B-1 brings to that fight,” said Stillwell. “We demonstrate a fight tonight and always ready expertise with combat capability and credibility being the 7th BW’s top priority at all times.”



BTF 24-2 will further build partnerships with U.S. allies while providing U.S. and NATO leaders with strategic knowledge of potential adversarial threats across Europe and around the world.



“The 9th EBS is a diverse group in itself with components from the Air Force Reserves as well as the Army and other units from across Dyess Air Force Base and the Air Force,” said Stillwell. “Even integrating amongst ourselves is a challenge that we certainly meet, but really, we can’t do anything on a BTF without the support of our host nation, our allies and partners and anyone we integrate with. As the Air Force has gotten more spread out and diverse in different specialties and requirements, it’s still important that we train together, practice together and integrate together for different things like exercises and other operations.”



It takes a village to execute any effective mission in the military and the 9th EBS is no exception to that. With more than 40 career fields across the Air Force and Army, and support from allies and partners across Europe, the personnel of BTF 24-2 are ready to dominate in global deterrence at any time, anywhere.



“To complete a successful BTF, it takes a lot of work in the months leading up to it as well as while we are deployed here and then even afterwards to reflect on what we do,” said Stillwell. “We ensure we have everyone we need on the team, whether that’s operations, maintenance, Public Affairs, Aircrew Flight Equipment, you name it, in the various specialties that support us. You’ll see us do various missions, with the key pieces being that we integrate with those allies and partners as well as U.S. forces here. The bottom line, though, is that we’re here to assure our allies, letting them know we will be there for them, and we’re here to deter our adversaries from taking any further actions against us or our allies.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2024 Date Posted: 04.01.2024 09:45 Story ID: 467455 Location: MORóN AIR BASE, ES Web Views: 19 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dyess B-1B Lancers deploy to Morón AB in first-ever BTF mission, by SSgt Holly Cook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.