Jordan -- Master Sgt. Jessica Grabinski has served in the United States Air Force honorably for 15 years. Recently she received the award for non-commissioned officer (NCO) of the month for the 387th Air Wing out of Kuwait.



In order to be nominated and received NCO of the month within your unit in the air force, you must embody the air force's core values, display high levels of technical proficiency within your job field, exemplify the core tenants of leadership and demonstrate excellence within your organization.



"I think the biggest thing I have learned from this deployment is that it's really important to just be flexible and open to things that are new," said Grabinski.



This is Grabinski's first deployment to the middle east, she said she was unsure what to expect but ready to learn. Her advice to junior enlisted airmen was to tackle their mission and try to be observant as possible. Grabinski said that when she came on this mission it was on short notice and she told her commanding officer she wanted to be 'like a sponge' and absorb everything she could.



"Ultimately at the end of the day I want to come to work and do a good job." she said.

She hopes that her time on this deployment will make a difference both locally, within her chain of command and internationally as she contributes her skillset to the mission at Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant (CSOJTF-L).



"I would not be able to do what I do without the continuous support of my wonderful husband James, as well as my three wonderful children, Acen, Elysia and Isabella." Said Grabinski.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.30.2024 03:13 Story ID: 467433 Location: JO Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, An Exceptional Airman, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.