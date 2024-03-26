Contractors continue making progress on newest barracks construction project at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown March 29,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a new $28.08 million barracks building is shown March 29, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as framing of the building continues to take place. The contractor for the project, BlindermanPower (Construction), received the notice to proceed with construction on Sept. 26, 2023, and has 780 calendar days to complete the project. The project requires building a four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks about to house 400 people. Two other barracks of the same specifications have already been built in the same block at the installation since 2019. Overall, it is part of a big transformation taking place at the 1600 block that includes the building of four barracks — two of which are already done, three brigade headquarters buildings, and two planned transient training officer quarters, according to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works. This project is managed by the Army Corps of Engineers. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Contractors continued to make significant progress through March on the third four-story, 60,000-square-foot barracks at Fort McCoy. Framing on the new building started Jan. 31 and by March 29 the building’s steel skeleton is showing more and more completion.



A March 29 update from Ken Green with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Office at Fort McCoy showed that construction progress was at 16 percent complete, and it’s quickly coming together as the weather continues to get warmer into spring.



This barracks project was awarded in June 2023 to BlindermanPower (Construction) at just over $28 million to get it done. A notice to proceed with construction was given on in late September 2023.



Overall, the statement of work for the project states the contractor will make the building be made of “permanent construction with reinforced concrete foundations; concrete floor slabs; structural steel frames; steel stud infill; masonry veneer walls; prefinished standing seam metal roofing; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning capabilities; plumbing; mechanical systems; and electrical systems. Supporting facilities include land clearing, concrete sidewalk paving, general site improvements, and utility connections.”



The building also is being built with the latest in construction materials and include state-of-the-art physical security and energy-saving measures. The contract duration is scheduled for completion in 780 calendar days, Green said.



“The current contract completion date is Oct. 2, 2025,” Green also wrote in the update. And in addition to steel framing, the contractor has been busy adding decking and stairs as well.



This project continues the modernization of Fort McCoy, which also reflects the Army Materiel Command’s (AMC) priorities of people, readiness, and modernization. According to a fact sheet at AMC’s website, https://www.amc.army.mil, the people priority is about “ensuring Soldiers and Army civilians are trained and ready to execute missions in support of Army priorities and requirements.” The readiness priority is about “leading and directing logistics and sustainment efforts at the strategic, operational, and tactical levels.” And the modernization priority is where “AMC’s workforce is fully embedded within every Army modernization effort, advocating for innovative ideas that drive supply chain and sustainment efficiencies.”



The project also reflects Army Installation Management Command’s (IMCOM) focus on “managing the regular Army’s infrastructure” by “ensuring facilities and structures are in optimal condition to house and train our Soldiers.” More information about IMCOM’s mission and vision can be seen at https://home.army.mil/imcom.



And at Fort McCoy, to complete these kinds of projects, it takes strategic planning and a vision, said Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger during a town hall session with the Fort McCoy workforce. He reviewed recent strategic planning as well.



“Fort McCoy has laid out a very good plan of goals over the next five, 10, and 15 years,” Messenger said. “And this year I just wanted to share you with you the new version of our goals. We did this six months ago, and it takes a look at Fort McCoy in the years 2030, 2035, and 2040. For example, as we look at Fort McCoy in 2030, we can see a vision. … Fort McCoy wants to be the training and mobilization center of excellence. That means when the Army Reserve thinks of training, they think of Fort McCoy. They already do that, whether it’s big exercises … or training like Expert Soldier Badge testing, Expert Infantry Badge testing, and Expert Field Medical Badge training.”



Since fiscal year 2019, tens of millions of dollars in construction funds have been counted by the Fort McCoy Plans, Analysis, and Integration Office as a key factor and contributor to the installation’s annual economic impact each fiscal year.



In fact, in those five years combined, more than $217 million has been calculated in new construction of buildings and ranges alone, reports show. Over that same time, more than $1.3 billion has also been applied to operating costs that included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, other new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, and salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



