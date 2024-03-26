Photo Essay: Wisconsin Challenge Academy training at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy participate in training March 21, 2024, on...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy participate in training March 21, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens. The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Cadets in the Wisconsin Challenge Academy participate in training March 21, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The Challenge Academy, a Fort McCoy tenant organization, offers youth the opportunity to change the direction of their lives and develop the strength of character and life skills necessary to become successful, responsible citizens.



The program begins with a 5 1/2-month residential phase, followed by a one-year, post-residential phase.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.” See more at https://home.army.mil/imcom.