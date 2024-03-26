Raleigh Recruiting Battalion hosts Leading Ladies campaign during Women's History Month

The United States Army Raleigh Recruiting Battalion celebrated March highlighting trailblazing female Soldiers with a ‘Leading Ladies’ panel in honor of Women’s History Month.

The 'Leading Ladies' panel consisted of female Soldiers from multiple Fort Liberty, NC organizations. The panel members visited local universities, colleges, and high schools to talk with young women on the opportunities the Army has to offer.

“I absolutely see the need for women to have exposure to women that are in the military,” expressed Lt. Col. Audrey Hurdle, the 3rd Battalion 13th Infantry Regiment battalion commander. “This gives them an opportunity to hear about their experiences and expel some of the hardships that they may hear about women in the military.”

The panel members all had unique military backgrounds and experiences that exemplified the evolution of the Army.

Cpt. Natalie Polk and Lt. Abigail DelRosario are an all-female command team in a U.S. Army Special Operation unit.

“When I was a cadet, I didn’t know about all of the opportunities that was available in special operations for women,” said DelRosario, a company executive officer in U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School.

“This is the perfect opportunity to engage the audience and tell them our stories,” said DelRosario.

The women in the audience posed numerous questions and concerns about Army life as a woman.

“I’m about to commission in June and I couldn’t wait to participate in this empowerment type seminar,” said Cadet Amanda Tull. “They definitely provided some good leadership experience and we got to hear from key leaders.”

Raleigh Recruiting Battalion leads six companies of recruiters. Only 10 percent of the battalion formation are women. According to the battalion leadership, the 'Leading Ladies' campaign provided an opportunity to share the voice of active duty and reserve women in uniform.

Visit your local recruiting station for more information about the Army or go to GoArmy.com

