Burlington City Council Votes Unanimously to Establish Sister City Partnership with Thies-East, Senegal

Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases...... read more read more Photo By Marcus Tracy | This image was designed in Adobe Illustrator and Photoshop to accompany press releases from the Vermont National Guard. (Vermont National Guard photo illustration by Acting Deputy Public Affairs Officer Marcus Tracy)(A banner, text, color overlay, and logo were added to the original photo) see less | View Image Page

In a landmark decision on Monday, March 25, 2024, the Burlington City Council voted unanimously to forge a sister city relationship with Thies-East, Senegal. This partnership marks a significant step in bolstering the cultural, academic, environmental, and commercial ties between Vermont and Senegal.



The collaboration is set to open up a myriad of exchange opportunities, enriching both communities through shared experiences and knowledge. The agreement leverages their unique strengths for mutual benefit, aiming to deepen the bonds between the two regions.



Major Patrick Enriquez, Director of the Vermont National Guard State Partnership Program, played a pivotal role in advocating for this initiative. Since 2008, the Vermont National Guard and Senegal have been closely linked through the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. Major Enriquez, alongside representatives from Green Across the World, a nonprofit that establishes international student exchanges, delivered compelling testimony before the council, highlighting the potential benefits of this sub-national diplomatic endeavor.



The partnership with Thies-East represents a new chapter in Vermont's commitment to fostering international friendships and cooperation. It builds on a foundation of longstanding ties with Senegal through the National Guard's engagement, promising a future rich in cultural and educational exchanges, environmental collaborations, and commercial ventures.



For more information, contact Capt. Mikel Arcovitch (Public Affairs Office, JFHQ, Vermont National Guard): mikel.r.arcovitch.mil@army.mil