NAVFAC Atlantic Awards $35 Million Contract to National Institute of Building Sciences for Architect-Engineering Services

NORFOLK, Va. – The Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic has announced the award of a $35,000,000 contract to the National Institute of Building Sciences, based in Washington, D.C. This firm-fixed price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract focuses on architect-engineering (A-E) services supporting the Department of Defense (DoD) criteria management of the Whole Building Design Guide (WBDG) throughout the NAVFAC Atlantic area of operations. The contract, bearing the potential to include work worldwide, is slated for completion by March 2029.



Under this substantial agreement, the National Institute of Building Sciences will provide a wide range of technical and architect-engineering facilities criteria for planning, design, construction, and maintenance, which are essential components published on the WBDG. The contract’s value includes the base period alongside four option years, summing up to the total of $35,000,000. At the time of award, NAVFAC Atlantic has obligated $10,000 from Fiscal 2024 operation and maintenance (Navy) funds for the minimum guarantee, which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This significant procurement was executed as a sole source acquisition under the Federal Acquisition Regulations (FAR) 6.302-5, which is authorized or required by statute. NAVFAC Atlantic, located in Norfolk, Virginia, is recognized as the contracting activity (N62470-24-D-0015).



Nancy Wroten, Specification and Standards Criteria Manager at NAVFAC Atlantic, provided insight into the importance of this contract. "The Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) for Multi-Discipline Architect-Engineer Services in support of DoD Criteria Management is pivotal for the technical architect-engineering and facilities criteria essential for planning, design, construction, or maintenance requirements," Wroten stated. She further emphasized the IDIQ’s role in supporting incidental research, development, management, and publication of technical facility criteria. "This IDIQ is instrumental in maintaining and enhancing the WBDG's functionality, accessibility, and security, crucial for supporting the DoD criteria program," added Wroten.



The comprehensive services provided under this contract are expected to leverage commercially available standards, technical provisions, model building codes, DoD standards, and the evaluation and introduction of new, cost-effective technology. The overarching goal is to sustain and improve the Whole Building Design Guide's role in facilitating the distribution and publication of critical DoD documents, criteria, tools, and informational and tutorial content.



For more news from Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, visit https://www.navy.mil or https://www.dvidshub.net.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2024 Date Posted: 03.27.2024 16:01 Story ID: 467193 Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC Atlantic Awards $35 Million Contract to National Institute of Building Sciences for Architect-Engineering Services, by Michael Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.