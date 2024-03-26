W.Va. Guard receives over $40 million in Military Construction, Defense appropriations

The West Virginia National Guard will receive more than $34 million in military construction funding and $7 million in defense funding secured through the bipartisan appropriations packages passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 9 and 23, 2024.



The funding, which was supported by both Sens. Joe Manchin III and Shelley Moore Capito, will increase the capabilities and readiness of the more than 6,500 Soldiers, Airmen and civilian employees in the West Virginia National Guard while also modernizing facilities throughout the state that in turn support many West Virginia communities.



“This funding wouldn’t have been possible without the longstanding support we have from Senator Manchin and Senator Capito, who prioritize the needs of our servicemembers and ensure that West Virginia priorities are at the forefront of their work on Capitol Hill,” stated Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard. “This funding will ensure longevity for the West Virginia National Guard, enhance readiness of our military, special operators, allies and partners through the Ridge Runner irregular warfare training, and align facilitates with current and future mission sets.”



The funded projects in the Military Construction and Veterans Affairs bill include:

• $8.3 million for a covered training area and building to support the physical fitness needs of more than 100,000 Soldiers who utilize the Camp Dawson facility in Kingwood, Preston County.

• $6 million to support the repair of the 167th Airlift Wing’s main gate in Martinsburg, Berkeley County, which will address numerous anti-terrorism and force protection deficiencies.

• $7 million to construct a new indoor small arms firing range at the 167th Airlift Wing, which will enhance readiness capabilities for more than 1,100 Airmen.

• $3 million for the renovation of faculties at the 130th Airlift Wing in Charleston, Kanawha County, to meet the mission requirements for the new C-130J-30 aircraft.

• $3.3 million for the planning and design of a new readiness center that meets all requirements for anti-terrorism and force protection in Parkersburg, Wood County.

• $1.95 million for the planning and design of a new readiness center that meets all requirements for anti-terrorism and force protection in Bluefield, Mercer County.

• $4.8 million for the planning and design of a new readiness center in Charleston, Kanawha County, that meets all requirements for anti-terrorism and force protection.



The funded project in the Financial Services and General Government bill include:

• $595,000 for a small business center in Charleston



“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I work every day to ensure West Virginia receives the federal resources we deserve, and I fought hard to secure more than $34 million in the latest funding package to support the West Virginia National Guard. The funded projects include a wide range of investments in our National Guard’s infrastructure spanning across the entirety of our state. Our Guard men and women make our state and country proud every day through their dedicated service and incredible achievements, and I will continue doing everything I can to support their mission,” said Senator Manchin.



The FY24 defense appropriations bill included $3.5 million in procurement and $3.5 million in operations and maintenance to support the WVNG’s Ridge Runner program. Through Ridge Runner, U.S., allies, and international partners are able to train on irregular warfare concepts and austere medicine while building interoperability of forces and enhancing readiness to meet peer and near-peer threats. This appropriation will allow the Ridge Runner program to expand to employ 33 full-time personnel that support six to eight irregular warfare and austere medicine exercises in West Virginia annually.



“The installations and facilities where our service members drill, receive training, and store equipment are a key component of their readiness and their safety. That’s why I was proud to secure funding for these investments in our West Virginia National Guard facilities to ensure that the men and women who serve our country have the resources they need to train, protect our country, and support West Virginia communities,” Senator Capito said.

