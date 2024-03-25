JBMDL Commander joins Delco community to honor late Tuskegee Airman

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA – U.S. Air Force Col. Anthony Smith, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst commander, joined friends, family and community members to posthumously honor Tuskegee Airman 1st Lt. William “Woody” Rice during a ceremony in Morton Borough on March 23.



Morton’s Teens for Positive Empowerment Club and Lisa Lockley, Rice’s long-time friend, organized the ceremony to unveil a Morton Borough street sign bearing the official name “William E. Rice Way.”



“Today, as we honor Lieutenant Rice’s memory and rename this street in his honor, we also reaffirm our commitment to upholding the principles of equality and inclusion that he and his fellow Tuskegee Airmen fought so valiantly to defend,” said Smith, who’s also the 87th Air Base Wing commander. “Their legacy serves as inspiration for America, reminding us that diversity is our greatest strength and every person, regardless of their background or circumstance, has the potential to achieve greatness.”



During World War II, Rice was a member of the famed Tuskegee Airmen, who were among the first black pilots in the Army Air Corps. While serving, Rice was assigned to the 332nd Fighter Group, where he piloted a P-51 Mustang in 34 combat missions over Germany and Italy.



“The bravery of the famous Tuskegee Airmen has been documented in many books and films. Their success in combat helped pave the way for desegregation for many in the military,” said Pennsylvania Sen. Timothy Kearney. “To know someone from Delco was among such illustrious and courageous group of trailblazers is beyond comforting.”



Rice was born on Dec. 4, 1923, in Media, PA, and enlisted in the Army Air Corps during his senior year in 1943 at Nether Providence School District in Delaware County. After basic training, he completed pilot training at the Tuskegee Institute in Mississippi.



The Air Force was the first military service to erase the color line, thanks largely to the pioneering efforts and courageous legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen.



“The Tuskegee Airmen were outstanding African American men who overcame many challenges. They fought the enemy on the battlefield in World War II and the enemy of racial injustice at home,” Smith said. “They continued to fight and prove that through excellence anything can be achieved. His service during World War II was nothing short of awe-inspiring.”



The 332nd FG, which included the 99th, 100th, 301st and 302nd Fighter Squadrons, earned the nickname “Red Tails” after the red tail markings on their plane’s vertical stabilizers, which marked friend from foe. By war’s end, the 332nd FG would fly over 15,000 sorties, destroy 261 enemy aircraft and be awarded more than 850 medals.



To show their appreciation, community members remembered Woody’s life and pointed out the lessons Woody left behind for others to continue learn.



“As a young child, he learned to work hard, set a goal and persevere, even if the challenges that stood in front of him seemed insurmountable,” said Rep. Jennifer O’Mara, Pennsylvania State Representative for the 165th District. “I imagine, for a young African American boy in the 1940s, the idea of becoming a pilot in the United States military must have seemed like an impossible goal. But he made that his reality, and so did so many other of the Tuskegee Airmen.”



In April 2006, the U.S. Congress voted to award the Tuskegee Airmen a Congressional Gold Medal, the most prestigious award Congress can give to civilians.



Rice passed away on Nov. 27, 2022, at 98 years old.



“Thank you everyone for making this a special day,” Lockley said. “Earlier, someone told me they wish Mr. Woody was here to see this. I said, ‘I know he’s here today; I can feel him.’”

