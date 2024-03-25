CRDAMC Employee receives DHA Positive Spirit Award

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – Lt. Gen. Telita Crosland, director, Defense Health Agency and Chief Master Sgt. Tanya Johnson, senior enlisted leader, DHA, presented Mitzi Rogers, quality assurance assistant, patient experience division, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, with the DHA Positive Spirit Award in a virtual DHA Employee Recognition Ceremony 11 March.

The Positive Spirit Award recognizes employees who improved morale and increased productivity through a positive attitude, embodied a team player mentality, and/or volunteered to assist in work efforts outside of their own.

“In an organization of this size it is very easy to let today’s fires take you off azimuth and you look up and you haven’t created the forum to recognize individuals,” said Crosland. “I want to thank all of the folks in the background that make this happen, because it is one of the most important things that we do for this organization.”

Johnson also thanked all the teammates and supervisors of the awardees mentioning that they needed the support of their teams, supervisors, and family and that they could not do their jobs alone.

Rogers credits her generosity for helping beneficiaries to civil service employees across the globe supporting her at one of her lowest times of her life by donating more than 1200 leave hours for her to spend time with her son Tristan after he relapsed from brain cancer in 2019. He was diagnosed with it at the age of 3.

Tristan will be 15 in June and has had a fifth relapse. Rogers is still on the leave donor list.

“The compassion required to donate hard earned leave to a complete stranger is also a very humbling experience,” said Rogers. “I’ve received more kindness than I can ever repay, but I’m sure going to try every day to be worthy of all the kindness extended to me and my family.”

An employee for Darnall for 15 years and the Army Medical Command for 19, Rogers works in the hospital patient experience division receiving calls from patients that felt they did not receive the proper results from a prior visit, teleconference, or phone call to one of the hospitals departments and expressed the wonderful feeling to receive the award.



“My interactions with patients are positive, fulfilling, and humbling. I have been the upset person needing assistance with my or my son’s healthcare. I’ve been unreasonable at times when reaching out and interacting with my/his team of providers, which is the humbling part because they always responded with kindness, empathy, and patience, said Rogers. “Reacting the same with our patients is not even something I have to think about. I know they need compassion and understanding, so that’s what I deliver.”

Negativity is contagious, but so is kindness and positivity. I feel very happy and proud when I can help a patient, and when our call ends with them calm and happier, she added.





CRDAMC recognizes the importance of patient’s healthcare and strives to make their experience the best it can be every time.

“Ms. Rogers is usually the first interaction in the Patient Experience Division and goes to great lengths to make sure our patients get the assistance they need and ultimately improves the patient experience every time,” said Brittany Jaccaud, chief, patient experience division. “No matter if the patient is angry, sad, frustrated, or confused, she walks them through the resources and options that are available.”

