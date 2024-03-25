NORFOLK, Va. – The commander of Company C, Allied Forces South Battalion, is responsible for ensuring the individual readiness of U.S. Soldiers assigned to three NATO units headquartered at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads.
“Recently, we had some problems qualifying all the Soldiers at the range due to time, training and ammunition restrictions,” said Capt. Tyler Barret, commander of Company C.
Barrett said his team did not want to see a repeat of the problems and developed a plan to address it.
“We employed new preliminary marksmanship instruction similar to the engagement skills trainer before the Soldiers went to the M17 range,” said Capt. Tyler Barret, Company C commander. “The training, led by Lt. Col. (Donald) Frisco, was a cost-saving measure because it helped us reduce the amount of ammunition we needed at the range.”
While the savings in time and the cost of ammunition were important, Barrett said the success rate the Soldiers achieved during the following weapons qualification range was the real success.
“The laser-based training system we used in conjunction with the preliminary marksmanship instruction resulted in 16 of 16 Soldiers qualified,” said Barrett.
|Date Taken:
|02.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2024 09:25
|Story ID:
|467024
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Company attains 100% success rate at recent range, by Troy Darr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT