Company attains 100% success rate at recent range

Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Donald Frisco, assigned to NATO Allied Command Transformation, provides...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Lt. Col. Donald Frisco, assigned to NATO Allied Command Transformation, provides preliminary marksmanship instruction to a Soldier before going to the weapons qualification range. Frisco is the program director for the NATO Next Generation Modeling and Simulation. Allied Command Transformation is NATO’s Strategic Warfare Development Command. Its mission is to contribute to preserving the peace, security and territorial integrity of Alliance member states by leading the strategic warfare development of military structures, forces, capabilities and doctrines. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

NORFOLK, Va. – The commander of Company C, Allied Forces South Battalion, is responsible for ensuring the individual readiness of U.S. Soldiers assigned to three NATO units headquartered at Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads.



“Recently, we had some problems qualifying all the Soldiers at the range due to time, training and ammunition restrictions,” said Capt. Tyler Barret, commander of Company C.



Barrett said his team did not want to see a repeat of the problems and developed a plan to address it.



“We employed new preliminary marksmanship instruction similar to the engagement skills trainer before the Soldiers went to the M17 range,” said Capt. Tyler Barret, Company C commander. “The training, led by Lt. Col. (Donald) Frisco, was a cost-saving measure because it helped us reduce the amount of ammunition we needed at the range.”



While the savings in time and the cost of ammunition were important, Barrett said the success rate the Soldiers achieved during the following weapons qualification range was the real success.



“The laser-based training system we used in conjunction with the preliminary marksmanship instruction resulted in 16 of 16 Soldiers qualified,” said Barrett.