‘I am a product of my decisions’: JMC’s aide-de-camp preaches physical fitness

First Lt. Jeffrey Campbell Jr. admits he’s not a fitness expert.



But the aide-de-camp to Col. Ronnie Anderson Jr., the Joint Munitions Command’s commander, cares about the mental and physical well-being of others.



Along the way in his Army career, Campbell has acquired a few tips to assist individuals who are focused on fitness.



“I am not a product of circumstances. I am a product of my decisions," Campbell said. “From an individual standpoint, regardless of whether you’re a Civilian employee or service member, fitness is important because it partners up with health.



“If your physical level is low, then your health is probably going to be low, as well. It ties into discipline a little bit, too,” Campbell added. “It takes discipline to get up every morning and work out, get a run in, walk your dog, or do any cardiovascular activity.”



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends at least two and a half hours of moderate-intensity aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity aerobic activity per week, along with muscle-strengthening activities on two or more days per week. There are multiple advantages to staying physically active, such as improving heart health and reducing blood cholesterol, pressure, and sugar levels.



“Taking part in physical fitness activities can help with anxiety, depression, self-worth, and other issues because, when you are taking care of your physical health, your mental health benefits," Campbell said. “Georges St Pierre said, ‘If you look good, you feel good, and if you feel good, you do well.’



“From a service member standpoint, fitness is a key element of our job. Physical fitness ties directly into an individual Soldier's discipline and effort level,” Campbell added. “Without discipline and effort, we cannot succeed. The Army has programs and training to help Soldiers struggling with their fitness, but overall, the responsibility belongs to the individual. How much you get out of it is based on how much you are willing to put into it.”



Setting realistic health and fitness goals can help individuals stay motivated and track their progress. Whether it's weight loss, muscle gain, improving endurance, or overall wellness, having clear goals can provide direction and focus.



“People make time for what they want. You don’t have to be in the gym for two hours straight to get a good workout,” Campbell said. “I don’t compare myself to others' success because everyone’s bodies, goals, and motivations differ. You don’t need a six-pack or 25-inch biceps to be healthy. There are only two people I compare/compete with: the person I was yesterday, and the person I will be tomorrow.”



A balanced diet based around fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats is crucial for supporting overall health and fitness. Proper nutrition provides the body with essential nutrients, energy, and helps maintain a healthy weight.



“It’s important to exercise, but it’s also important to practice healthy eating,” Campbell said. “It doesn't mean you have to eat like a rabbit. You can still enjoy a slice of pizza or a cheeseburger, but it’s all about being mindful of what you put in your body to create balance.”



Maintaining proper hydration is crucial for optimal health and fitness. Water plays a vital role in regulating body temperature, facilitating digestion, transporting nutrients, and eliminating waste from the body. It's advisable to consume an ample amount of water throughout the day, particularly during and following physical activity.



Establishing achievable health and fitness objectives can assist people in remaining motivated and monitoring their advancements. Whether the aim is shedding weight, building muscle, enhancing endurance, or promoting overall well-being, having well-defined goals can provide direction and focus.



“Consistency is usually everyone’s struggle. It was one of mine too, along with my eating habits,” Campbell said. “Consistency is key to achieving and maintaining good health and fitness. It’s a balancing act at the end of the day.



“I do not exercise to be an ultra-athlete,” he added. “I do it to be a disciplined and multifunctional Soldier, father, and husband.”

