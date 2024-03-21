Indiana National Guard aviator promoted to brigadier general

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana National Guard honored one of its Army aviators during a promotion ceremony at Stout Field, Friday, March 15.



Brig. Gen. Larry Muennich, of Louisville, Kentucky, received his one-star rank from his wife and children during the ceremony at Indiana National Guard headquarters near downtown Indianapolis.



"Larry is not only an outstanding soldier, but also one of our finest aviators," said Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, the adjutant general, during his ceremonial speech. "He leads by example, and he will make a fine addition to our command team as we focus on our people and our readiness."



Muennich will join the adjutant general's team as an assistant adjutant general.



General officers also receive a one-star flag, pistol and ceremonial belt. During the ceremony, Lyles presented the Meunnich with his red, 3-foot by 4-foot, one-star flag.



"The success of a professional organization depends on its people and its leaders' ability to develop the people in their charge. As a leader, I live by the philosophy of mission first, people always. That is my way of saying that we are here to do a jo - to fight and win our nation's wars- but above all else, the only way we achieve our mission is by putting our people first," said Muennich in his speech.



Muennich also outlined how he plans to put people first.



"As the assistant adjutant general, I am committed to the professionalism and personnel readiness of the Indiana National Guard. We must successfully retain, recruit, and develop the best talent our nation offers to continue to stand on the front lines of freedom and democracy, protecting our way of life from those who seek to challenge it," said Muennich.



Muennich, a former Fishers resident, joined the Indiana National Guard in 1993. He's served in staff and leadership roles within the 38th Combat Aviation Brigade, headquartered in Shelbyville, from company level to battalion and finally brigade commander.



Muennich, a senior Army aviator with more than 1,700 flight hours, is qualified to fly the UH-1 Iroquois and UH-60 Black Hawk aircraft.



Muennich has five overseas deployments including Operation Desert Spring in Kuwait in 2001, Operation Joint Guardian in Kosovo in 2004 and Operation New Dawn in Iraq in 2011.



Throughout Muennich's 31-year military career, he's earned the Bronze Star Medal, two Defense Meritorious Service Medals, four Meritorious Service Medals, and the Honorable Order of Saint Michael.



When not serving in the military, Muennich's worked for General Electric Appliances in marketing, business strategy and logistics.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.25.2024 Date Posted: 03.25.2024 15:12 Story ID: 466984 Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US Hometown: LOUISVILLE, KY, US Web Views: 16 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Indiana National Guard aviator promoted to brigadier general, by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.