Women's History Month: Women from the Engineering Duty Officer Community.

In celebration of Women's History Month, Rear Adm. Diana Wolfson, Director of Fleet Maintenance for U.S. Fleet Forces Command Norfolk, gathered a group of exceptional women from the Engineering Duty Officer Community. These women, leaders in the field of ship maintenance, shared the stories of the women who have inspired them throughout their lives.



The group included representatives from Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center, Norfolk Naval Shipyard, Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair Newport News, Commander Naval Surface Forces Atlantic, Commander Naval Air Force Atlantic, and United States Fleet Forces Command.



Each woman spoke about the influential figures who shaped their journeys.



For Capt. Hannah Kriedwaldt, Commanding Officer of Supervisor of Shipbuilding Conversion and Repair Newport News, it was her mother who instilled in her a "hunger for knowledge and the desire to make the world around her a better place."



Lt. Cmdr. Mann, from Commander Naval Air Force Atlantic, finds inspiration in her sister, a woman described as "tough as nails" and possessing an infectious positivity.



Lt. Cmdr. Cayaban, stationed at SUPSHIP Newport News, draws inspiration from Joan of Arc, a "gender nonconforming woman in the military and an inspiring leader."



The influence of trailblazing women within the Navy was also highlighted. Lt. Cmdr. Oxendine of Norfolk Naval Shipyard is inspired by retired Capt. Maria "Beth" Silsdorf, a former leader within the shipyard who demonstrated how to "serve the Navy and her family." Lt. Cmdr. Strong of Norfolk Naval Shipyard, finds inspiration in former First Lady Michelle Obama, acknowledging the "generational barriers she broke within the White House."



History itself provided inspiration for some. Lt. Sears of Mid-Atlantic RMC finds strength in the story of Queen Esther of Persia, who "rose to power to save her people." Similarly, Lt. Arnold of SUPSHIP Newport News draws inspiration from retired Adm. Michelle J. Howard, the first woman promoted to four-star admiral, proving that "as women there is nothing we cannot achieve."



The fight for women's rights resonated with Lt. Johnson of SUPSHIP Newport News, who is inspired by Shirley Chisholm, the first Black congresswoman.



Lt. Behn of Norfolk Naval Shipyard finds inspiration in retired Rear Adm. Alma M. Grocki, a pioneering woman who paved the way for others.



The video concludes with a powerful statement delivered in unison by all the women: "We Keep Them Fit to Fight!" This resonates not only with their dedication to maintaining the fleet, but also with the ongoing fight for equality and opportunity.



The Navy's Engineering Duty Community



The United States Navy relies on a powerful force behind the scenes to keep its fleet running smoothly and evolving for the future: the Engineering Duty Community. These specialized officers are the technical masterminds who ensure the Navy maintains combat readiness across its entire force.



The ED Community provides technical and business expertise throughout a ship's lifecycle. From the initial design phase to construction, maintenance, modernization, and eventual disposal, Engineering Duty Officers play a crucial role. They oversee the acquisition of new vessels, ensuring the Navy gets the best possible equipment for its needs. They guide construction projects, making sure ships are built to exacting standards. Throughout a ship's service life, EDOs are responsible for maintenance and repairs, keeping the fleet operational. Additionally, they plan and manage modernization efforts, ensuring the Navy stays ahead of the curve with the latest technology. Finally, when a ship reaches the end of its service, EDOs oversee its disposal responsibly.



The Engineering Duty Community serves as the backbone of the Navy's fleet. Through their technical expertise, leadership, and unwavering commitment, EDOs guarantee the Navy has the most capable and modern ships.

