INSCOM Hosts Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training Event

AUGUSTA, Ga., Unit Ministry Teams (UMT) from the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM), Army Cyber Command, and the Army Network Enterprise Technology Command participated in a three-day Chaplain Annual Sustainment Training (CAST) event held at the Georgia Cyber Innovation and Technology Center in Augusta from March 12-14, 2024.



CAST is an annual event committed to broadening the spiritual outreach in ministry and building high-performing UMTs. This year’s CAST focused on the UMT mission during large scale combat operations (LSCO), important topics regarding chaplains and religious affairs specialist personnel and how to become a lean communicator.



“Every chaplain section is expected to ensure their UMTs conduct annual training,” said Chaplain (Lt. Col.) B. Dean Akers, Jr., deputy command chaplain, INSCOM. “CAST enables INSCOM to ensure this is done and customized based on the different units we support and their unique missions.”



The Army and INSCOM are committed to building high-performing, well-led, cohesive teams that draw on individual backgrounds and strengths of its Soldiers to maximize warfighting capabilities, adapt to new threats and take advantage of new opportunities.



The UMTs hit the ground running on day one of CAST. The main events for the first day were LSCO and breakout sessions for military occupational specialty (MOS) 56M religious affairs specialist, and MOS 56A chaplain.

Day two of CAST is where Chaplain (Maj.) Ik Moon, brigade chaplain, 116th Military Intelligence Brigade, INSCOM, Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, said he received the most beneficial training.



“The most beneficial training for me during CAST was during the BRIEF Lab Presentation taught by Joseph McCormack,” said Moon. “It allowed me to examine my communication style and dig deep to become a better leader.”



Overall, Moon said the BRIEF Lab Presentation and CAST will help his team communicate more effectively and efficiently, which will help them use the trust they’ve earned with their Soldiers to speak about the hard truths in their lives with hope.



The U.S. Army and INSCOM are institutions built on the principles of duty, honor and country, and are deeply committed to the well-being of their Soldiers, Army civilians and their families. The 66th Military Intelligence Brigade – Theater’s (MIB-T) chaplain said this year’s CAST provided the 66th MIB-T’s UMTs with specific tools that enhance their ministry.



“This year’s CAST and the BRIEF Lab Presentation offered a phenomenal opportunity to reexamine our roles as chaplains and religious affairs specialists serving as advisers to our command teams,” said Chaplain (Maj.) Jozef Kolek, 66th MI Brigade-Theater, Wiesbaden, Germany. “Additionally, Chaplain Dabeck’s (INSCOM command chaplain) Moral Leadership Training on Ethics offers an excellent, readily applicable tool for our UMT ministry.”

Kolek is taking all the skills and knowledge he gained during CAST and utilizing them during this year’s Memorial Day Remembrance trip and training at the American Cemetery in the country of Luxembourg in Europe.



The final day of CAST was dedicated to building esprit de corps between the different INSCOM ministry teams. Maj. Gen. Timothy D. Brown, INSCOM commanding general, spoke to the INSCOM UMTs on the vital role of the UMT in a unit’s operations.



Brown described the daily challenges faced by military intelligence personnel, acknowledging the potential toll they may take on the soul. Brown urged the UMTs to serve as strategic scouts and trusted sources, providing support for personnel to address any emotional or spiritual struggles they may occur.



The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps provides religious support and advises on matters of spirituality and religion to build strong, ready teams to deploy, fight and win our Nation’s wars as a unique and necessary branch of the total Army that is fully engaged in joint and multidomain operations in war and peace.



