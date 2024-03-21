403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Pfc. Heo, Joon-soo, Command Group, Brigade Headquarters

Hometown:



Seoul, South Korea



What is your duty position?



As a 42A (administrative assistant) I support the Brigade Command Team and front office staff with a variety of tasks. I help the front office team to schedule and coordinate meetings. I also overlook the overflow of in and out of packets from various sections. I also have a secondary MOS as an 88M (commander’s driver).



How long have you been in this position?



Seven months



What are some of your accomplishments while at the 403rd AFSB?



I received a bronze medal at the Norwegian Ruck March t Camp Humphreys last November. I covered approximately 20 miles with a 45 pound ruck within four hours. I was one of very few KATUSAs from Area IV to complete the march under the designated time.



What motivated you to become a KATUSA?



I wanted to support the U.S. – Republic of Korea Alliance and speak English daily.



What is the best thing about being a KATUSA?



The weekly pass is one of the best things here. We can go home or do whatever fun things we like with the pass during the weekends. Gyms on-post have great machines and free-weight zones; the U.S. bases have the best gyms on the entire Korean Peninsula.



What is the best thing about working at the 403rd AFSB?



Working at the 403rd AFSB is very easy compared to being in an Infantry unit and not a single job/assignment here is difficult at all.



Are you a student? Where are you studying? What is your major?



I study Math at Davidson College. I finished my freshman year and joined the army.



What are your future plans?



I plan to return to college and graduate with a bachelor’s degree. Then, I plan to continue study to complete a PhD. Hopefully get married.



What do you like to do in your free time?



I like going to gym and running a few miles. I also like trading stocks in my free time.

