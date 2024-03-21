NMCSD HR Specialist to retire after more than 40 years of service

Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (March 22, 2024) Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, left, Naval Medical Center San...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SAN DIEGO (March 22, 2024) Capt. Elizabeth Adriano, left, Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) director, presents Valorie Braun, NMCSD Human Resources Department management analyst, with a 40 year Length of Service plaque, March 22, 2024. Braun is schedule to retire in 2024. The mission of NMCSD is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care services, and shape the future of military medicine through education, training, and research. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in southern California to provide patients with world-class care. Anchored in Excellence, Committed to Health! see less | View Image Page

What started as a unique civil service opportunity for one human resources specialist has turned into more than 40 years of service to her nation.



“In the early 80s I was attending San Diego Mesa College when the opportunity to work at Naval Medical Center San Diego (NMCSD) surfaced. Because my dad was a Navy veteran and my mom a career civil servant, I found it difficult to pass,” said Valorie Braun, NMCSD Human Resources Department management analyst.



Braun is one of a few NMCSD employees who served at NMCSD’s original facility known as the Pink Palace and witnessed the transition to NMCSD’s current and modern facility.



“One thing that has really made an impression on me in recent years is not so much how many fellow civilians serve decades with the command, but instead how few are left whose origin can be traced back to the Pink Palace,” expressed Braun. “People come and go, but the two constants over my decades here are the amazing mission that is Navy Medicine and the people I’ve had the privilege to serve with — how amazing they all have been and how supportive as well.”



As Braun closes this chapter of her life with her pending retirement this year, she looks out with optimism for anyone starting their civil service journey.



“The abundance of opportunities that civilians can take advantage of in this current setting is so rewarding to anyone who seeks them. I advocate for being open to opportunities that come knocking on your door throughout your career. Not only will they lead you to better places, but they will also enhance your skill sets and set you up for further advancement,” advised Braun.



Braun is married to Glenn Braun, a Navy veteran and fellow civil service employee for the Navy and who did not hesitate to share some sentiments during his wife’s retirement ceremony.



“Valorie has given so much to the Navy as she not only served as a civilian, but also as a Navy spouse and mother throughout my active duty career,” imparted Braun. “As her husband, I can say that the Navy and our Nation have been fortunate to have the service, support, and dedication from someone like Valorie.”



Braun has already signed up for her next career move upon retirement.



“I look forward to visiting my son Brandon and daughter-in-law Katerina living overseas; spending time with my younger son Barrett and daughter-in-law Jessica who live locally; and, being a full-time grandmother to my three grandchildren. They will hear endless stories of our collective service to the Navy, and if any of my grandchildren decide to serve someday, they will invariably be heavily influenced by the Navy. Regardless, they will always have the fabric of our nation held closely to their hearts,” reassured Braun.



