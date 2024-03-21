Photo Essay: 88th Readiness Division historian helps spread word of women's history during 2024 observance at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Ward Zischke, command historian with the 88th Readiness Division, talks with attendees...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Ward Zischke, command historian with the 88th Readiness Division, talks with attendees about a historical display March 19, 2024, he set up during the Fort McCoy Women’s History Month observance at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis. Zischke regularly takes time to support garrison events with historical information and displays to add another dimension of learning for event attendees to enjoy. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Ward Zischke, command historian with the 88th Readiness Division, talked with attendees about a historical display March 19, 2024, he set up during the Fort McCoy Women’s History Month observance at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.



Zischke set up a display with books and other information that honored women who have served in the military as well as other important roles in history.



Zischke regularly takes time to support garrison events with historical information and displays to add another dimension of learning for event attendees to enjoy.



The 88th Readiness Division is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



