    Photo Essay: 88th Readiness Division historian helps spread word of women's history during 2024 observance at Fort McCoy

    88th Readiness Division historian helps spread word of women's history during 2024 observance at Fort McCoy

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2024

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                       

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Ward Zischke, command historian with the 88th Readiness Division, talked with attendees about a historical display March 19, 2024, he set up during the Fort McCoy Women’s History Month observance at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    Zischke set up a display with books and other information that honored women who have served in the military as well as other important roles in history.

    Zischke regularly takes time to support garrison events with historical information and displays to add another dimension of learning for event attendees to enjoy.

    The 88th Readiness Division is a tenant organization at Fort McCoy.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin. The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.” See more at https://home.army.mil/imcom.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2024
    Date Posted: 03.22.2024 16:16
    Story ID: 466899
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US
    Wisconsin
    Women’s History Month
    Fort McCoy
    88th Readiness Division
    Army history and heritage

