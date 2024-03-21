In-person Senior Airman BTZ boards re-established at Joint Base Charleston

Photo By Senior Airman Christian Silvera | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Gregory Harris, left, and Senior Master Sgt. Makenzie...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Christian Silvera | U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Gregory Harris, left, and Senior Master Sgt. Makenzie Tibbets, right, Below the Zone board members, evaluate an Airman at Joint Base Charleston, March 13, 2024. Below the Zone is a competitive early promotion program offered to U.S. Air Force personnel at the rank of Airman 1st Class, to advance to the next rank six months ahead of their peers, based on exemplary performance, leadership potential, and demonstrated qualities that align with the Air Force’s core values. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – Joint Base Charleston re-established Senior Airman Below the Zone (BTZ) in-person boards for Airmen 1st Class promoting to Senior Airman.



BTZ is a competitive early promotion program offered to U.S. Air Force personnel at the rank of Airman 1st Class, to advance to the next rank six months ahead of their peers, based on exemplary performance, leadership potential, and demonstrated qualities that align with the Air Force’s core values.



Prior to the re-establishment of in-person boards, Airmen were selected for BTZ solely from nomination packages, encapsulating their performance and accomplishments throughout their Air Force career.



“We reinstated in-person BTZ boards to bolster pride in the profession of arms, and foster a stronger sense of culture, connection, and confidence among our junior Airmen,” said Chief Master Sgt. David Snarr, 628th Air Base Wing command chief. “By focusing on the individual, these boards offer Airmen a chance to voice their perspectives on crucial Air Force subjects and current events.”



The in-person boards also provide mutual benefits for Airmen and the board members.



“Through this opportunity, board members become more adept at guiding and mentoring future Airmen on how to enhance their competitiveness for BTZ promotions and how to prepare for in-person boards effectively,” said Senior Master Sgt. Makenzie Tibbetts, 628th Comptroller Squadron senior enlisted leader and board member.



In-person boards provide direct opportunities for Airmen to engage with their supervisors and unit leaders, creating an environment conducive to learning and growth.



“They provide valuable opportunities for Airmen to interact with supervisors and unit leaders,” Snarr said. “They ensure thorough preparation for the board process, including refining introductions, anticipating interview questions, and presenting a sharp uniform.”



In-person boards not only assess readiness, but also foster a culture of mentorship and preparation essential for the growth and success of every Airman.