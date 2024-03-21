MQ-9s Provide critical ISR capabilities to the Philippines

Airmen assigned to the 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron conducted a multi-day Agile Combat employment mission, at César Basa Air Base, Philippines, Feb. 17.





The Airmen, along with U.S. Marine Corps aircrews held talks with Philippine Air Force senior leaders, thanks – in no small part – to U.S. Air Force Capt. Aaron Hagan, 489th Attack Squadron pilot used his language skills as a fluent Tagalog speaker. Which allowed them to secure vital logistical support for a permanent USMC MQ-9A to be stationed at César Basa AB, a clear testament to the growing partnership between the U.S. and the Philippines.





The innate diversity of U.S. service members often creates opportunities for more seamless collaboration with allies and partners. Hagan’s ability to accelerate the innovative efforts of his team while working with the PAF is one example of many that are happening all around the world.





The crew serviced an MQ-9A Reaper while on location, flying five sorties and supporting critical maritime domain awareness and overwatch of the Second Thomas Shoal, a landmark symbol of the Philippines' stand against China’s territorial ambitions in the region.





On the night of the MQ-9A’s final flight before departing Basa Air Base, the 319th ERS Airmen joined PAF Airmen for a farewell party, not just allowing them to experience the Philippine’s culture and local foods, but also strengthening ties between the U.S. and the Philippines. They exchanged patches with the PAF Airmen, symbolizing the reinforcement of their commitment to keeping a free and open Indo-Pacific for the people of both nations.

