Event connects job hunters with careers

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – More than 200 people attended a career fair, March 19, at the Morning Calm Conference Center on U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys.



“The primary goal of the event is to provide an opportunity for U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community members to connect with local organizations in the interest of exploring employment, internship and volunteer opportunities,” said Natasha Bergstedt, the employment readiness program manager for Army Community Service.



In total, 217 individual participants attended the event which saw 55 representatives from 29 local organizations. The turnout was higher than Bergstedt expected and said the feedback she has received both in person and digitally has been positive from both organization representatives and participants alike.



“Based on data received from employers so far, organizations were able to meet with an average of 18 qualified applicants, conducted over 36 on-the-spot job interviews, and scheduled over 23 interviews for follow-up,” said Bergstedt. “Multiple organizations expressed that they would have offered positions on the spot based on interactions with qualified applicants, they simply adhere to their organization’s policies for checking clearances, backgrounds, etc. before doing so.



Those who were unable to attend the event can visit ACS’s employment readiness program office located on the first floor of Maude Hall. The program offers weekly classes along with Thursday walk-in hours with no appointment required. Bergstedt said individuals appointments and a variety of other resources are available to empower individuals as they embark on their employment journey.



“For any transitioning service members, the Transition Assistance Program on the third floor of Maude Hall is their primary resource—offering a wealth of resources, classes, and assistance designed specifically to address their unique needs and experiences,” said Bergstedt.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.21.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 21:04 Story ID: 466807 Location: 41, KR Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Event connects job hunters with careers, by Monica K. Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.