Nutrition Clinic teaches at Pierce Terrace

Courtesy Photo | Left to right: 1st Lt. Michael Bruno and Capt. Blake Brauning, part of Moncrief Army Health Clinic's Nutrition Clinic, are encouraging participation with students in an interaction teaching lesson about food and nutrition. (Photo by Lorraine Emory)

By Lorraine Emory

Pierce Terrace Elementary School



The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics launched an annual program in March 1980, where everyone is welcome to learn about making educated food choices and forming healthy eating and exercise habits.



It is now declared a month-long celebration.



The subject for this year is “Beyond the Table,” which covers nutrition from farm to fork, including how to navigate grocery stores and farmers markets as well as food production and delivery. It discusses sustainability and the many ways we eat as well.



Moncrief Army Health Clinic’s nutritional clinic visited Pierce Terrace Elementary School all day March 14 to teach the students the many ways to eat well.



The visiting team members consisted of Capt. Blake Brauning, Capt. Kara Andrews, 1st Lt. Michael Bruno, and Spc. Mary Pennington. Their educational lesson included learning the official symbol representing the five food groups and how to construct the healthy ‘MyPlate.’



In teaching students about proteins, the nutrition team used an analogy by bringing in building blocks to share with the students, stressing the importance of eating protein for the body.



Andrews encouraged students to “Eat the rainbow” in the assortment of healthy vegetables.



Kindergarten teacher Jodina Tyson said, “Our students were engaged and excited to share various colors of healthful fruits and veggies.”



The students were more than just passive listeners during the nutritional clinic visit. They actively participated in a craft project, where they were given printed colored assorted food items.



Brauning, with a smile said, “Everybody gets blueberries today.”



This interactive session not only engaged the students but also taught them about the variety of foods needed for growth and maintenance.



Brauning concluded the lessons when he said, “Nice job, everybody.”