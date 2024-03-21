Strengthening Ties: PACAF and JASDF Participate in Key Leader Engagement

Photo By Drew Buchanan | Senior military engineers from U.S. Pacific Air Forces and the Japan Air Self-Defense...... read more read more Photo By Drew Buchanan | Senior military engineers from U.S. Pacific Air Forces and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) recently participated in a key leader engagement to exchange ideas and strategies during civil engineer-focused discussions held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on February 27-29. PACAF regularly hosts key leader engagements throughout the year, underscoring the commitment to fostering closer ties and aligning knowledge and skills among allies and partners. see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Senior military engineers from U.S. Pacific Air Forces and the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) recently participated in a key leader engagement to exchange ideas and strategies during civil engineer-focused discussions held at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on February 27-29.



The bilateral exchange, which involved key leaders from both air forces, delved into various aspects critical for enhancing combat capabilities in the Indo-Pacific. Discussions ranged from setting the theater to addressing infrastructure needs and exploring potential bilateral and multilateral construction opportunities. Participants also conducted a comprehensive review of plans on Agile Combat Employment (ACE), aiming to increase survivability, while generating combat power and enhancing readiness in the Indo-Pacific theater.



Col. Kevin Osborne, Command Engineer for PACAF, highlighted the importance of ACE as a pivotal strategy being implemented, especially in contested environments. Through ACE, forces are better positioned to respond effectively to emerging challenges and defend free and open trade within the Indo-Pacific region. Lessons learned from recent exercises and experiences were shared with the JASDF engineers, fostering a collaborative approach to security challenges.



Representing the JASDF were Col. Toshiaki Matsui, Air Staff Office Civil Engineer Division Director, and Col. Koji Mori, Air Defense Command Civil Engineer Division Chief, accompanied by JASDF action officers Maj. Tomohiro Katsuda and Maj. Keitaro Toyonaga. Their focus revolved around improving training methodologies for their personnel, underscoring the significance of such engagements in refining policies and learning from each other's leadership experiences.



Lt. Col. Scott Cline, Chief of Civil Engineer Division, Fifth Air Force, echoed the significance of the relationship between the two countries.



“The purpose of this KLE was to build relations between our two Air Forces to make sure we can fly, fight, and win when called upon,” stated Lt. Col. Cline. “Airfields in Japan are critical to how we will deter and defend the Indo-Pacific and Japan is a cornerstone of keeping this region stable and secure.”



Col. Matsui acknowledged the similarities between the JASDF's concept and the U.S. Air Force's ACE concept. He emphasized the importance of learning from each other's experiences and identifying areas of improvement to bolster interoperability and operational effectiveness in the Indo-Pacific.



“It is extremely important for Japan and the United States to have an exchange of opinions and to deepen our mutual understanding for use during future potential actual operations,” said Col. Matsui. “During this KLE, we were able to deepen our understanding and have deeper discussions by meeting and talking directly with our U.S. Air Force counterparts.”



PACAF regularly hosts key leader engagements throughout the year, underscoring the commitment to fostering closer ties and aligning knowledge and skills among allies and partners.



“During this important exchange of ideas between our two air forces, we had the opportunity to further the discussions on the planning of exercises, the planning of construction, and also to synchronize our civil engineer operations for contingencies as well as for natural disasters and humanitarian assistance operations,” stated Lt. Col. Carlos Chirivi, Chief of the Civil Engineer Readiness Branch, PACAF.



“As civil engineers, we are charged not only with building out infrastructure, but we are always working to build relationships that are founded in trust and cooperation to ensure we have stability, harmony, and peace in the Indo-Pacific theater.”