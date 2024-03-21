20th Anniversary of Soldiers' deaths commemorated with Sunset Liberty March

Photo By Keisha Frith | March 20th marked the 20th Anniversary of the tragic loss of Lt. Col. Mark Taylor and...... read more read more Photo By Keisha Frith | March 20th marked the 20th Anniversary of the tragic loss of Lt. Col. Mark Taylor and Sgt. Matthew Sandri due to a rocket attack. To commemorate their sacrifice, Sandri’s parents, several leaders and staff from Womack Army Medical Center and various Units from across Fort Liberty came together for the Sunset Liberty March. The 0.6-mile Sunset Liberty March that happens all year at sunset honors veterans past, present and future. The event was a heartfelt tribute to the Soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice, and their families who continue to carry on their legacy. (DOD photo by Keisha Frith). see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, NC-- March 20th marked the 20th Anniversary of the tragic loss of Lt. Col. Mark Taylor and Sgt. Matthew Sandri due to a rocket attack. To commemorate their sacrifice, Sandri’s parents, several leaders and staff from Womack Army Medical Center and various Units from across Fort Liberty came together for the Sunset Liberty March.



The 0.6-mile Sunset Liberty March that happens all year at sunset honors veterans past, present and future. The event was a heartfelt tribute to the Soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice, and their families who continue to carry on their legacy.



Gold Star Family Bob and Annette Sandri, parents of Sgt. Matthew Sandri who led the Sunset Liberty March relayed their thankfulness to the Fort Liberty community for their support.



‘It greatly warms our hearts that all of you have decided to join us today,” said Bob Sandri.



“We could have been anywhere, but our son was a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. This was the last American soil that he was on, and this place will always have a special place in our hearts.”



“A hallowed ground where courage and sacrifice intersect.” according to Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Stan Jasiurkowski in an opening prayer shared before the march.



The Taylor/Sandri Medical Training Center located on Fort liberty is named after Lt. Col. Mark Taylor and Sgt. Matthew Sandri, it holds a special place in the heart of the Sandri’s.



The honoree, Bob and Annette were presented with a certificate at the end for their participation.



The 20th anniversary of the Soldiers' deaths serves as a reminder of the ultimate price that some have paid for our freedom. The Sunset Liberty March was a powerful tribute to their memory, and a testament to the enduring impact of their service.