The Navy Entomology Center of Excellence Fortifies Fleet Readiness: Advanced Training Bolsters Navy's Defense Against Health Risks

Courtesy Photo | Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE) equipment instructors, Lt. Nicholas...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE) equipment instructors, Lt. Nicholas Johnston and EN1 (SW) Benfry Dejesus delivered specialized pesticide equipment training to the Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit FIVE’s Forward Deployable Preventive Medicine Unit (FDPMU) personnel, Mar. 8, 2024, San Diego, California. This training is crucial in ensuring these rapidly deployable units are not only able to provide their preventive medicine and health threat assessment mission but also able to troubleshoot any issue that may arise. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. j.g. Miles Arceneaux) see less | View Image Page

At the forefront of bolstering Navy's force health protection capabilities stands the Navy Entomology Center of Excellence (NECE), dedicated to equipping Naval units with essential training and support. Recently, NECE delivered specialized pesticide equipment training to the Navy Environmental and Preventive Medicine Unit (NEPMU) FIVE at Naval Base San Diego.



The training aimed to enhance the proficiency of NEPMU's Forward Deployable Preventive Medicine Units (FDPMUs) in utilizing pest management equipment. NECE instructors, including entomologist Lt. Nicholas Johnston and equipment instructor Engineman first class, Benfry Dejesus, led the sessions, focusing on a compact thermal fogger and a professional-grade backpack sprayer.



FDPMU’s are mobile units that provide specialized, preventive medicine and health threat assessment capabilities, and can be deployed at a moment’s notice. NEPMU FIVE is one of several commands that provides this specialized fleet support, crucial to force health protection.



In light of this, it's imperative for FDPMUs to be staffed with highly trained health professionals equipped with state-of-the-art field portable analytical and diagnostic capabilities. Pesticide training is a key aspect, vital for applying pesticide products in areas where the U.S. military may face risks from vector-borne diseases.



Navy entomologists and preventive medicine technicians (PMTs) stationed at these units continually strive to uphold the highest standards in pesticide equipment operation. NECE experts are called upon to assist, leveraging their expertise in developing and evaluating novel products, pesticides, and technologies. They provide invaluable guidance in troubleshooting equipment and preparing kits for machine repairs.’



Reflecting on the training, Lt. Westen Archibald, Assistant Department Head of Vector and Training at NEPMU-5, noted, "The small engine repair training was helpful because it gave us a deeper understanding of how our pesticide application equipment works and gave us the skills necessary to maintain and repair our equipment. Our FDPMU personnel feel more confident using and maintaining this equipment in operational environments."



Dejesus echoed the sentiment, stating, "Supporting the personnel at NEPMU-5 was deeply satisfying, knowing that these are the Sailors that will be directly supporting our Sailors and Marines in a forward deployed setting and putting these skills into action."



NECE is the Navy and Marine Corps’ Center of Excellence for operational entomology located at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, FL. NECE’s unique DoD mission is to develop and evaluate novel products, pesticides, and technologies to better protect deployed forces from vectors of disease. NECE also provides operational medical entomology and pest management training to DOD military and civilian personnel and is the program manager for all Navy shipboard pest management. NECE plays a key role in supporting national strategic interests though engagement and exchange with foreign health and military partners.



https://www.med.navy.mil/Navy-Marine-Corps-Public-Health-Center/Field-Activities/Navy-Entomology-Center-of-Excellence/