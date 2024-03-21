Fort Indiantown Gap to receive $1.5 million for machine gun range

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – Fort Indiantown Gap will receive $1,550,000 in federal funding to construct a 10-lane multi-purpose machine gun range.



The funding was included in fiscal year 24 Appropriations legislation that was recently signed into law.



This range will enable service members to hone skills in detecting, identifying and engaging both stationary and moving infantry and armor targets in tactical scenarios.



“This multi-purpose machine gun range is urgently needed to support current range training standards and will have a significant impact on our ability to continue to provide exceptional training,” said Col. Kevin Potts, Fort Indiantown Gap’s training center commander. "Without this range, we’ve had to deny multiple training events over several years.”



Congressman Dan Meuser (PA-09), who helped secure the funding, said this Community Funding Project will enhance the readiness of the Pennsylvania National Guard, which reinforces national security.



“The construction of a multi-purpose machine gun range at the Gap will help ensure the brave men and women of the Pennsylvania Army National Guard are well-equipped to respond to any situation they may face,” Meuser said in a release. “These funds will allow Fort Indiantown Gap to continue providing top-notch training to Guard personnel and meet all range training standards.”



Pennsylvania state Sen. Chris Gebhard (PA-48th), whose district includes Fort Indiantown Gap, said this funding is critical to the installation’s growth.



“The Pennsylvania Guard hosted training for over 110,000 troops from all over the world last year,” Gebhard said in a release. “Fort Indiantown Gap is consistently ranked as one of the busiest military training centers in the United States, and I am grateful that Congressman Meuser was able to secure this important grant.”



Encompassing nearly 18,000 acres in Lebanon and Dauphin counties, Fort Indiantown Gap is the primary training site for the Pennsylvania National Guard. It also hosts training for National Guard members from other states, as well as active-duty and Reserve personnel from all branches of the military and law-enforcement personnel.



Fort Indiantown Gap was the busiest National Guard training center in the country in 2015, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2021 and 2023 and has been in the top three every year since 2013. During fiscal year 2023, the installation hosted 139,391 personnel for a total of 858,523 man-days of training. (Man-days are a computation of the number of personnel multiplied by the number of days they trained on post.)



“The high training throughput is due to outstanding customer service by our team here, as well as the variety and caliber of ranges and training facilities here,” Potts said.

