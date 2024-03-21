Walter Reed’s Women’s History Month Panel Explores Growth and Emerging Roles of Women in Military Health Care

Photo By Ricardo Reyes | An all-women's panel discussion, celebrating 'Women Who Have Made Great Achievements,'...... read more read more Photo By Ricardo Reyes | An all-women's panel discussion, celebrating 'Women Who Have Made Great Achievements,' in honor of Women’s History Month, was held at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Memorial Auditorium on March 19. The panel moderated by U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, Director, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, featuring insightful exchanges from panel members, U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Deydre Teyhen, Director, Defense Health Network National Capital Region, Ms. Michelle Belton, Senior Executive Service (SES), Director, Human Resources Operations and Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Manpower & Reserve Affairs), Dr Lisa Harris, Associate Professor of Family Medicine, Assistant Dean for Pathways and Recruitment, and Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU), and Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Erin W. Barger, Walter Reed Senior Enlisted Leader for Directorate of Nursing, highlighting their experiences as women in both the military and as civilian. Every year, March is designated Women’s History Month by presidential proclamation. The month is set aside to honor women’s contributions in American history. (DOD photo by Ricardo J. Reyes) see less | View Image Page

By James A. Black – WRNMMC Office of Command Communications



Courageous, Committed and Compassionate



A distinguished panel of Defense Health Agency leaders discussed the evolving roles of women in military service and health care as part as part of a panel discussion in observance of Women’s History Month held March 19 at Walter Reed.



Coordinated by the Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, the program highlighted the accomplishments of women researchers, physicians, therapists, nurses, and civilians within the Department of Defense community.



“Women Who Have Made Great Achievements: that’s the theme of this year’s Women’s History Month discussion and each of you is living evidence that women have excelled in service to our communities and country,” shared U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Melissa Austin, who in 2023 became the first woman director of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC).



Panelists included U.S. Army Brig. Gen. (Dr.) Deydre S. Teyhen, director of the Network National Capital Region (NCR) for the Defense Health Agency (DHA); Michelle L. Belton, director of the U.S. Navy’s Office of Civilian Human Resources; Dr. Lisa M. Harris, associate professor of Family Medicine and an assistant dean at the Uniformed Services University (USU) of the Health Sciences; and U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Erin Barger, who oversees Walter Reed’s Directorate of Nursing Services.



Timing, Talent and Tenacity



Recounting one of her earlier experiences in military medicine, Barger mentioned she overcame sexist assumptions and remarks by one of her male competitors in 2003 after winning the Senior Airman Below the Zone award . “I dare you to be better,” responded Barger who accepted a rematch from her colleague and prevailed yet again. Barger lives by the ethos that “fortune favors the bold,” and “luck favors the prepared!”



Dr. Lisa M. Harris credits the mentorship of retired U.S. Army Maj. (Dr.) Dana R. Nguyen, the chair of Family Medicine with the USU, for inspiring and empowering her during her family medicine residency at Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Liberty, North Carolina.



Harris served 10 years in the Army, including a combat assignment in Afghanistan and various roles in military academic medicine. Her expertise includes health equity, beside teaching, and curriculum development. Harris is also a member of the Society of Teachers of Family Medicine’s (STFM) inaugural Academic Family Medicine Antiracism Learning Collaborative and the Medical Student Education Committee.



With more than 17 years of federal experience, Michelle L. Belton, the director of HR Operations for the U.S. Navy’s Office of Civilian Resources, understands that an organization’s mission and people are indelibly intertwined, each dependent on the other to serve patients, families, and stakeholders.



Belton supports a worldwide civilian workforce of more than 225,000 people in 12 separate personnel systems. Previously, she successfully led Walter Reed through the Department of Defense’s Base Realignment and Closure (BRAC) process that integrated Walter Reed Army Medical Center and the National Naval Medical Center to form WRNMMC in 2011.



Successful Organizations Depend on Talented Women in the C-Suite



Teyhen, who in addition to her role as director of the NCR also serves as the 20th chief of the U.S. Army Medical Specialist Corps. During her storied military career, she has focused on improving the delivery of health care, holistic health, readiness and resiliency as DHA champions patient-centered care at all military treatment facilities (MTF) for service members and their families.



Her research accomplishments include over 225 peer-reviewed publications, editorials, 120 conference presentations, and 150 features lectures.



She cited research published by McKinsey & Company titled “Women in the Workplace 2023” indicating that institutions with at least three women in the C-Suite tend to thrive because women invest more in the development of new people and seek to create a work-life balance that rewards achievement, embraces telework options, and supports parental leave.



“My goal is to bring the joy and soul back to medicine by providing emotional support, ensuring manageable workloads, and better navigating workplace challenges,” explained Teyhen, acknowledging the nationwide nursing shortage created in part by the devastating toil that the Covid-19 pandemic exerted on health care workers.



“When everyone has a voice, organizations thrive,” shared Teyhen, who believes that the teaming up of male and female leaders creates an environment where trust and transparency become a foundation for fostering growth and creativity.



A Military Milestone for the Millennium



Last November, U.S. Navy Adm. Lisa Franchetti made history, becoming the first woman appointed as the chief of naval operations during the 229-year history of the world’s most respected navy.



For champions of diversity, equity, and inclusion, Franchetti’s promotion represents a new era of women taking the helm at the highest levels of leadership.



Belton, a member of the senior executive service, says Franchetti has the interpersonal and organizational skills to lead the Navy, paving the way for women who aspire to serve in the military to dream big.



Becoming a Change Agent and Building Consensus



During her closing remarks, Austin thanked all the panel participants for sharing their observations and proposals for closing the gender gap and creating an environment for mentoring and sponsoring the next generation of leaders, regardless of race, gender, or personal preferences.