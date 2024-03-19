NAS Pensacola Arresting Gear Completes Annual Certification

Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry...... read more read more Photo By Garrett Dipuma | PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola Commanding Officer Capt. Terry 'Village' Shashaty thanks the installation's Air Operations Department's Arresting Gear Division March 14 after their annual Aircraft launch and Recovery Equipment (ALRE) certification. The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Carrier and Field Service Unit (CAFSU)-led inspection evaluated the air station's ALRE program, which included inspections of the 12 E-28 arresting gear engines, and reviews of their quality assurance and maintenance practices. see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s Air Operations Department’s Arresting Gear Division underwent its annual Aircraft Launch and Recovery (ALRE) Annual Certification Inspection March 4 through 7, successfully completing an evaluation of the air station’s arresting gear.



The inspection, conducted by a Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Carrier Air Field Support Unit (CAFSU), was a thorough evaluation of the air station’s 12 E-28 arresting gears and an intensive review of NAS Pensacola maintenance publications and records documentation.

Additionally, arresting gear Sailors overhauled two arresting gear absorbers, a complex job completed every 15 years.



The air station’s arresting gear team’s efforts ultimately resulted in significantly reducing the equipment’s discrepancy list and scoring an outstanding overall grade on the annual inspection, something NAS Pensacola Aircraft Maintenance Officer Lt. Jorge Pavon said is indicative of the important work these Sailors do each day.



“It’s easy to forget about the gear until an emergency happens and it’s needed,” he said. “The professionalism and dedication of the men and women who ensured this annual recertification was successful and speaks volumes of their commitment to their jobs, to each other and to the Navy.”



Pavon added that in an effort to ensure successful recertification, NAS Pensacola Arresting Gear technicians split into three teams, working significant hours to fine-tune their program.



One team, led by Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Launch and Recovery) 2nd Class (AW) Julia Verhaagh, performed inspections on arresting gear engines with a CAFSU inspector.



Another team, led by ABE2 Austin Wade, performed a comprehensive overhaul of two engine absorbers on one of the air stations arresting gears.



The final team, led by ABE2 (AW) Jasmine Mojica, expertly corrected any discrepancies found during the certification.



A critical part of NAS Pensacola, ALRE can save lives in the event a pilot is unable to stop an aircraft during an emergency landing or take off. In those cases, the E-28 Emergency Recovery System also prevents any potential damage to the aircraft itself or other airfield equipment by stopping the aircraft on the runway.



The E-28 shore-based emergency arresting gear is designed as a land-based emergency standby gear for arresting hook-equipped aircraft. These units are installed on the runway to safely arresting an aircraft in the event of an aborted takeoff or emergency landing. The enormous units consist of a rotary, hydrodynamic energy absorber designed to jointly spread out the kinetic energy of a landing aircraft.



NAS Pensacola, referred to as the "Cradle of Naval Aviation," is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including the Naval Aviation Technical Training Center (NATTC); Naval Aviation Schools Command (NASC); Marine Aviation Training Support Groups (MATSG) 21 and 23 and serves as the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command (NETC).