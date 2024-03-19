TR Sailors Celebrate MLK

President Theodore Roosevelt once said: “Never throughout history has a man who lived a life of ease left a name worth remembering.” To that point, there are few more deserving of being remembered for doing so much good in the world than Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.



To honor the life and work of Dr. King, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) held a ceremony in the ship’s aft mess decks, Jan. 15, 2024.



Sponsored by the ship’s Multi-Cultural Committee, the celebration commemorated the life and accomplishments of Dr. King, with this year marking the 60th anniversary of him being awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. King received the award at the age of 35, making him the youngest person to do so.



Capt. Brian Schrum, Theodore Roosevelt’s commanding officer, spoke about his impact and the legacy he left behind.



“Dr. King is remembered for his intelligence, courage, and grace,” said Schrum. “We know him as one of the greatest civil rights activists and leaders of the 20th century. His actions and his words not only inspired the entire country to dream, but to act.”



Command Master Chief Oneil Lewis, Theodore Roosevelt’s command master chief, provided remarks focused on how Dr. King fought for what was right and how Theodore Roosevelt Sailors can exemplify Dr. King’s philosophy, no matter their rank.



“Aboard Theodore Roosevelt, we remain committed to honoring his legacy by embracing the different attributes, experiences, and backgrounds of our Sailors, civilians and family members,” said Lewis. “Across the globe, people who fought for human rights and equality are inspired by his example. He fought for democracy in the truest sense, a system where everyone is treated equally and citizens know that if they stand together to create change, they will prevail.”



The event concluded with a ceremonial cake cutting including Schrum and members of the command’s Multi-Cultural Committee, as well as a walkthrough of historical events pertaining to Dr. King’s life.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2024 Date Posted: 03.21.2024 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN