Honoring the fallen at Fort Buchanan

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Family members, Soldiers, civilians, and members of the Directorate of Emergency Services (DES) gathered at the installation's chapel on March 19 to remember the late Lt. Manuel Rivera Rodriguez in a memorial service conducted on the first-anniversary date of his passing.



"Memorial services give us time to grieve and support each other to help us move on. Though I did not know Lt. Rivera well, I saw the immediate impact of his death on his team and the garrison. It was clear to me that Manuel was well loved and respected," said Col. Charles N. Moulton, commander of Fort Buchanan.



The Fort Buchanan Chief of Police, Lorenzo Russell, described the impact that Lt. Rivera had in the Fort Buchanan community.



"We remember Manuel Rivera Rodriguez, not only for his achievements and contributions but also for the profound impact he had on the lives of those around him," said Lorenzo.



One of the most emotional moments of the event was when Maj. Melvin Torres, DES Operations Officer, conducted the final roll call, calling out loud the team's names, including Lt. Rivera's name, followed by the playing of Taps.



Close to the end of the ceremony, Tomas Acosta, DES director, and Solimar Velez, DES Administrative Assistant, solemnly presented a bouquet and Rivera's official hat to the late officer's family members.



"Manuel is part of our family, and we will always remember him, as he was a solid element of our team, not only as an officer but as a family man and friend," said an emotional Acosta.



This memorial service, which was led by Army Chaplain (Maj.) Joseph F. Okpe showcases Fort Buchanan's laser-focused emphasis on taking care of people and how the only U.S. Army installation in the Caribbean recognizes and honors its fallen team members and the sacrifice of their family members.



The Directorate of Emergency Services is the law enforcement department on the installation. It provides the community with 24-hour police support to maintain good order and discipline and ensure the safety and security of all who live and/or work in Fort Buchanan.