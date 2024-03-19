AFRL engineer selected as Combustion Institute Class of 2024 Fellow

Courtesy Photo | Dr. Timothy Ombrello, senior research aerospace engineer at AFRL’s Aerospace Systems...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Dr. Timothy Ombrello, senior research aerospace engineer at AFRL’s Aerospace Systems Directorate, is recognized as a 2024 Fellow of the Combustion Institute Fellow. (U.S. Air Force photo) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (AFRL) – Dr. Timothy Ombrello, of the Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, was recognized as a 2024 Combustion Institute, or CI, Fellow, in a Feb. 28, 2024 news release.



"Selection shows long-time productive participation in the peer community and recognition of the seminal contribution Dr. Ombrello and the team have made,” said Dr. Timothy J. Bunning, chief technology officer, AFRL. “Being a thought leader in a community central to the Department of Air Force science and technology current and future needs is one of the major roles our scientists and engineers bring to the fight.”



CI confers the distinction of Fellow in recognition of dedicated members of the international combustion community.



“The 19 elected Fellows are recognized by their peers as distinguished for outstanding contributions to combustion, whether they be in research or in applications,”according to the release.



All Fellow candidates are members of the Combustion Institute in good standing. Candidates eligible for election exhibit active participation in the Institute spanning at least the previous five years, as evidenced by activities such as publishing papers in journals associated with The Combustion Institute and attendance at the International Symposium on Combustion and/or in section meetings.



Nominations are submitted by a nominator and two supporters. Each year, a Fellows Selection Committee convenes, evaluates nominees and selects 19 candidates to become Fellows.



The newly elected Fellows of CI will receive a certificate followed by a ceremony in recognition of its 2024 class at the Institute’s 40th International Symposium on Combustion in Milan, Italy, July 21- 26.



“Our members know that combustion science provides them with an exciting and rewarding career,” said Philippe Daugaut, CI resident. “The issues we address are challenging and interdisciplinary, and lead to benefits for society.”



Dr. Timothy Ombrello



For seminal contributions to the fields of combustion science and technology via basic and applied research on plasma/electrical energy deposition, Dr. Timothy Ombrello, senior research aerospace engineer, at AFRL’s Aerospace Systems Directorate, has distinguished himself as a dedicated member of the international combustion community, according to the CI award citation.



Ombrello is a senior research aerospace engineer in the Aerospace Systems Directorate, predominately performing research related to high-speed air-breathing propulsions systems, specifically supersonic combustion ramjets. His research covered a wide-range of fluid dynamic and combustion challenges, with strong collaborations across academia, industry and other government laboratories/organizations. His interests lie in performing basic and applied research, from fundamental bench-top to supersonic wind tunnel experiments.



Ombrello is a recipient of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s Early Career Award and Presidential Early Career Award for Scientists and Engineers from the White House. He is also an Associate Fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and received the Research Excellence Award from the Combustion Institute, an award given to registered CI members who, in the opinion of the Executive Committee, have published excellent research papers that have had a major impact on the field of combustion science, according to the CI award citation.



Recognized as a thought leader, Ombrello has continued to exhibit outstanding research in the fundamentals of plasma and combustion systems, for his distinguished technical contributions to the Air Force, and for his dedication to mentoring the next generation of scientists and engineers, according to a Department of Defense news release.



“Being elected as a Fellow of Combustion Institute is an incredible honor, especially because it is a recognition by the international combustion community,” Ombrello said. “I am blessed to be a part of an organization that has afforded me the opportunity to not only contribute to the Air Force mission, but also, to the scientific and engineering community.”



