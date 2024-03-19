Olympic Gold Medalists and Educators Visit USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54)

SAN DIEGO – Six distinguished guests attended Leaders to Sea onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54), March 11.



Participants included leaders from the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club, Parker-Meggitt, Agoura High School, and Castaic High School. The intent of Leaders to Sea is to introduce civilians without prior Navy background to experience what it’s like to live and work at sea, acquaint them with naval ship capabilities, and demonstrate Navy culture.



The group took a ride on a utility boat provided by Assault Craft Unit (ACU) One and met Curtis Wilbur off the coast of San Diego, where they climbed a ladder from a utility boat to the main deck of the destroyer.

Once all participants were onboard, they met the ship’s crew and were given a tour, where they witnessed safe navigation, the operation of the engineering plant, and a variety of at-sea evolutions that guests visiting a pierside ship would not normally see.



Shannon MacMillan from San Diego Wave FC enjoyed visiting with the Sailors and learning about the inner workings of a crew at sea. She even found a common thread between the military and sports. “Similar to a soccer team, there are so many integral parts that must align and be on the same page in order to be effective and successful,” she said. “I enjoyed hearing about how everyone knew and embraced what their roles were, from the Sailors that ordered food and parts to keep the ship operational to the navigator and so on. There is such an unstoppable force that comes from a group/team that have a common goal and focus.”



MacMillen is the vice president of community relations for Wave FC, a former U.S. Women’s National Team member for 12 years, a 1999 World Cup Champion, an Olympic gold medalist, the 2003 U.S. Soccer Female Athlete of the Year, and is a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame.



At the end of the tour, the participants were escorted back to San Diego via helicopter, ending their day at Naval Air Station San Diego.



MacMillen discussed the meaning of the excursion to her. “I’ve always had a deep respect for the Navy and all military members,” she said. “Being able to have an inside experience to see first hand some of the inner workings of a ship like the USS Curtis Wilbur left me feeling even more thankful for the sacrifice and service of our Sailors.”



USS Curtis Wilbur is homeported in San Diego and part of U.S. 3rd Fleet, which leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary for an effective global Navy. U.S. 3rd Fleet works in close coordination with other numbered fleets to provide commanders with capable, ready forces to deploy forward and win in day-to-day competition, in crisis, and in conflict.



The Leaders to Sea Program is sponsored by Commander, Naval Surface Forces (CNSF) and is designed to provide influential community leaders, educators, and business and industry executives with insight into the daily operations of a Navy ship at sea. The goal is to increase awareness of the leadership development and career opportunities that the Navy provides, to provide a view into life in the Navy, and to build advocates for the Navy within the civilian world.



The mission of CNSF is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.



